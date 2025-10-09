HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter reboot has taken the internet by storm after leaked photos revealed actor John Lithgow in full costume as Professor Albus Dumbledore. The veteran star was spotted filming scenes on a Cornwall beach in England, donning Dumbledore’s iconic flowing robes and long silver beard.

The images, which quickly spread across Reddit, were shared by user u/i-tiresias under the caption, “Dumbledore (John Lithgow) spotted on a beach in Cornwall, England, filming for the new Harry Potter series.” The new adaptation is part of HBO’s ambitious plan to retell J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World saga in a fresh, serialized format, set to premiere in 2027.

Fans React to ‘Beach Dumbledore’ Photos

The leaked stills set social media ablaze, with fans speculating about the scene’s context. One curious Redditor asked, “What scene does Dumbledore have on the beach? Only one I can think of is maybe the HBP seaside cave thing, but that’s way later in the series.”

Others responded with humor, with one user quipping, “Is this the scene where Dumbledore becomes the Bay Harbor Butcher?”

Several fans also commented on Lithgow’s striking stature. One joked, “The 2nd picture looks like they have him on a really long leash, like they’re letting him play in the sea for a little bit as a treat.” Another added, “He looks massive in that second picture,” sparking a playful debate about whether his height or the camera angle was responsible for the illusion.

Details About HBO’s Reimagined ‘Harry Potter’

According to reports from Metro and Screen Rant, Lithgow was not simply strolling by the shore — he was rehearsing lines from cue cards for an upcoming scene. The new Harry Potter series will reportedly span seven seasons, with each installment adapting one of Rowling’s original books.

The show’s ensemble cast includes Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost, alongside newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who will portray the beloved trio, Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Despite the continuing controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s comments on gender identity, HBO and Warner Bros. have confirmed that production is moving ahead as planned. While some fans voiced their discomfort, others expressed excitement for Lithgow’s portrayal. One Reddit comment summed up the mixed emotions, reading, “It’s a shame that my love for John Lithgow could never outweigh my loathing for JKR.”

A Bold New Era for the Wizarding World

With filming already underway and a powerhouse cast attached, HBO’s Harry Potter aims to bring a darker, more expansive retelling of the beloved saga. If early fan chatter is any indication, Lithgow’s Dumbledore has already cast a spell over the fandom.