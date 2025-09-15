Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodJean Smart Wins 7th Primetime Emmy For ‘Hacks’ At The 77th Emmy Awards

Jean Smart Wins 7th Primetime Emmy For 'Hacks' At The 77th Emmy Awards

Veteran actress Jean Smart clinches her 7th Primetime Emmy Award, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ‘Hacks’ at the 77th Emmy Awards.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actress Jean Smart now boasts of 7 Primetime Emmy Awards, as she made the latest edition to her collection during the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in ‘Hacks’.

She was presented the award by actress-comedian Jennifer Coolidge. ‘Hacks’ is a dark comedy drama show. The series follows Deborah Vance (essayed by Jean Smart), a legendary stand-up comedian, and her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder), as they navigate the evolving dynamics of their professional partnership and personal lives within the contemporary comedy industry.

This marked Jean Smart’s 14th Emmy nomination and her fourth win for the role of Deborah Vance in ‘Hacks’. Hacks has earned 14 nominations this time.

Jean Smart’s performance won her four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Critics' Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. Other members of the cast who received Emmy nominations include Hannah Einbinder (one win), Paul W. Downs (one nomination), and Carl Clemons-Hopkins

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The ceremony also featured tributes, such as Reba McEntire's performance honoring the 40th anniversary of ‘The Golden Girls’.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jean Smart Jean Smart Emmy 2025 Hacks Emmy Awards 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Jean Smart Hacks Emmy Winners 2025
