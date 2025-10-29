Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Split Again After Rekindled Romance

Australian actor Jacob Elordi and YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli are reportedly headed to splitsville. The two have called it quits yet again.

The couple first split in August and briefly rekindled their romance in September, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source told ‘People’, “It’s fully over. They are not getting back together”. The couple had been dating on and off since 2021.

The source added, "She’s fine about the Jacob split, she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father”.

Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage. Olivia, 26, and Elordi, 28, previously split in August,

As per ‘People’, a month later, Olivia was seen supporting Elordi at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his film Frankenstein on September 8. At the time, the couple were captured in a video which shows the actor holding up the train of Giannulli's dress as the pair walked up the stairs together.

On September 15, a source confirmed that they were "seeing each other again”. The pair first sparked dating rumors in late 2021, when they were seen having coffee together in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, just one month after Elordi's split from model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Mossimo and Loughlin, who wed in 1997, are going their separate ways too. "She has a good group of friends. A lot of her friends are also divorced and have gone through the same thing she currently is”, the source earlier said about Loughlin's split. "They’re rallying behind her." "They do not like him. They are very angry with him”.

Mossimo maintained that he has "zero comment" about his split. In an initial statement, Loughlin's longtime representative Elizabeth Much confirmed they are "living apart and taking a break from their marriage”.

