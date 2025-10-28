Glen Powell Gets Candid: ‘Fame Can Be Exhausting, I’m Still...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Hollywood actor Glen Powell thinks that fame could be "exhausting". The ‘Twisters’ star, 36, has been given a massive profile boost in recent years with roles in films such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Hit Man’.

However, the actor struggles with all the attention he receives, and is happier on a movie set because "real life" can be challenging, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, "Do you know what’s hit me in the last little bit? I love acting. I love the process of bringing a team of people together and we all come together and make something really cool. I’m not exhausted by that, it’s fun”.

He further mentioned, “But the exhausting part, the part that throws me, is when I’m in the real world right now. On a movie set, you have your head down, you’re collaborating with people, it feels very ordinary. But the part that I’m getting used is this other thing (fame). I’m still figuring it out”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Glen has left Los Angeles and moved back to his native Texas and he believes being closer to his family has helped.

He added, "I always wanted to go back to Texas. That’s where my family is, that’s where my friends are. I have friends here (in Los Angeles), but I can bring them back to Texas”.

During the interview, Glen also admitted he fears saying something wrong and becoming mired in some sort of scandal.

He explained, "Oh, it’s inevitable. It’s not an if, it’s when. It’s been an adjustment. I try to be honest, work really hard, and treat people well, that’s how I try to move through my life. Inevitably, you’re going to catch some strays. But that’s the nature of the job and I’ve watched it happen to other people”.

It comes after Glen recently admitted he once refused to pose with a fellow celebrity who was on the cusp of being "cancelled".

During an appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Glen shared, "I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting cancelled. It was one of those Hollywood parties where there's like cameras and press and all that stuff”.

“This person had made some of my favourite movies and I was like: 'Oh, this is great'. He came up and he said, 'Nice to meet you'. I was like, 'Oh, dude. Such a big fan’”.

Glenn was willing to chat with the unnamed celebrity, but he declined the opportunity to pose for a photograph with him.

