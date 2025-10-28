Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodGlen Powell Gets Candid: ‘Fame Can Be Exhausting, I’m Still...'

Glen Powell Gets Candid: ‘Fame Can Be Exhausting, I’m Still...'

Hollywood star Glen Powell opens up about the struggles of fame, why he left Los Angeles for Texas, and how he’s learning to balance stardom with real life.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hollywood actor Glen Powell thinks that fame could be "exhausting". The ‘Twisters’ star, 36, has been given a massive profile boost in recent years with roles in films such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Hit Man’.

However, the actor struggles with all the attention he receives, and is happier on a movie set because "real life" can be challenging, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, "Do you know what’s hit me in the last little bit? I love acting. I love the process of bringing a team of people together and we all come together and make something really cool. I’m not exhausted by that, it’s fun”.

He further mentioned, “But the exhausting part, the part that throws me, is when I’m in the real world right now. On a movie set, you have your head down, you’re collaborating with people, it feels very ordinary. But the part that I’m getting used is this other thing (fame). I’m still figuring it out”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Glen has left Los Angeles and moved back to his native Texas and he believes being closer to his family has helped.

He added, "I always wanted to go back to Texas. That’s where my family is, that’s where my friends are. I have friends here (in Los Angeles), but I can bring them back to Texas”.

During the interview, Glen also admitted he fears saying something wrong and becoming mired in some sort of scandal.

He explained, "Oh, it’s inevitable. It’s not an if, it’s when. It’s been an adjustment. I try to be honest, work really hard, and treat people well, that’s how I try to move through my life. Inevitably, you’re going to catch some strays. But that’s the nature of the job and I’ve watched it happen to other people”.

It comes after Glen recently admitted he once refused to pose with a fellow celebrity who was on the cusp of being "cancelled".

During an appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Glen shared, "I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting cancelled. It was one of those Hollywood parties where there's like cameras and press and all that stuff”.

“This person had made some of my favourite movies and I was like: 'Oh, this is great'. He came up and he said, 'Nice to meet you'. I was like, 'Oh, dude. Such a big fan’”.

Glenn was willing to chat with the unnamed celebrity, but he declined the opportunity to pose for a photograph with him.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell Hit Man Movie Glen Powell Texas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
India
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact; Winds, Heavy Rain Hit Coasts
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact — UPDATES
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Today, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget