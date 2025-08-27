Donald Trump Congratulates Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Despite Past Attacks On Singer

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended warm wishes to pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, a gesture that comes despite his long record of sharp criticism against the singer.

Trump’s Congratulatory Note

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump set aside his past comments to acknowledge the high-profile engagement. “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person,” the president said.

The message followed Swift and Kelce’s joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” which revealed photos of Kelce’s proposal in a rose-filled garden.

From “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” to “Terrific Person”

Trump’s kind words marked a stark shift from his earlier stance toward Swift. Over the past year, he has repeatedly targeted the singer, particularly for her vocal political endorsements during the 2024 presidential race, when she backed the Democratic ticket.

Just weeks ago, Trump attacked Swift in a Truth Social post while praising actor Sydney Sweeney for her work with American Eagle. “…Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT,” he wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05/16/25 09:21 AM EST



Has anyone noticed that, since I said "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," she's no longer "HOT?"

In another post in May, Trump doubled down: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’”

Super Bowl Taunts and Online Rants

The Super Bowl earlier this year provided another flashpoint. Trump, who became the first sitting US president to attend the event, contrasted the cheers he received with Swift’s reception. “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing!” he posted, adding later: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

JUST IN: Taylor Swift looks uncomfortable as fans appear to boo her when she is shown on the big screen at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.



"What is going on."

Videos from the game showed Swift watching from a suite with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and the Haim sisters, appearing surprised as the Kansas City Chiefs trailed.

Despite the jabs, Swift has never issued a direct response to Trump’s attacks. With his latest congratulatory remarks, however, the president has offered a rare note of positivity toward the pop star at the centre of one of the year’s most viral engagement announcements.

