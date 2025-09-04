David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027

DCU fans have a major reason to celebrate! Actor David Corenswet is all set to don the iconic cape once more as Superman, with the sequel to James Gunn’s blockbuster Superman officially titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The film is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027, promising yet another epic chapter in the DC Cinematic Universe.

James Gunn Reveals Title and Teases Plot

Director and DC Studios co-head James Gunn made the big announcement on social media, sharing the official title, release date, and even a comic book image of Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his signature Warsuit. The image strongly hints that the sequel will delve deeper into Luthor’s intense rivalry with the Man of Steel.

Nicholas Hoult, who plays Luthor, is expected to take center stage as the villain once again. In DC comics, Luthor creates the powerful Warsuit to match Superman’s strength, and with his previous plan involving a Superman clone failing in Gunn’s first film, it seems he is now ready to take matters into his own hands.

Gunn Returns After First Film’s Massive Success

In August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that Gunn would return to write and direct the sequel following the massive success of Superman, which earned over $611 million globally and became the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.

DCU’s Expanding Slate Before the Big Release

Before Man of Tomorrow hits theaters, DCU fans can look forward to two major releases in 2026: the outer space adventure Supergirl directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock, and the body horror-inspired Clayface helmed by James Watkins with Tom Rhys Harries in the lead.

Interestingly, Man of Tomorrow will arrive ahead of Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is currently slated for October 1, 2027, giving Superman the first shot at dominating the big screen that year.