HomeEntertainmentHollywoodCaptain America Turns Dad! Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Welcome Baby No.1

Captain America Turns Dad! Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Welcome Baby No.1

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly welcomed their first child, born Saturday in Massachusetts, though details like gender and name are unknown.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans has now taken on a new role as a father. According to a report by TMZ, the 'Captain America' actor has welcomed his first child with wife Alba Baptista.

While the couple is yet to officially announce the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the reports suggest that the baby was born on Saturday in Massachusetts. However, the gender or name of the newborn is not known.

Back in June this year, the rumors about Chris and Alba expecting their first child started doing rounds after the actress’ father, Luiz Baptista, responded to a post by a fan account wishing him and Evans’ dad, G. Roberts Evans III, on Father’s Day.

Luiz commented, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!”, forcing netizens to believe that Chris might soon be embracing fatherhood.

For those who do not know, Chris and Alba tied the knot on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony in Cape Cod. The couple had made their relationship Instagram official only a few months before their wedding.

It is believed that these two started dating quietly in 2022.

Following the nuptials in 2023, Chris revealed to Access Hollywood in November 2024 that he wishes to have children. Talking about becoming a father one day, he said, “I hope so,”.

“The title of dad is an exciting one," the 'Knives Out' actor added.

Talking about his professional commitments, Chris was recently seen in the movies, "Honey Don't!", "Materialists" and "Sacrifice".

Up next, Chris is likely to return to the screen with "Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday". However, an official announcement is awaited as the actor has not spilled the beans on his next yet.

On the other hand, Alba was last seen in "Borderline". She has "Mother Mary" and "Voltron" in the making.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chris Evans Alba Baptista
