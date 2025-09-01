Bruce Springsteen Reveals Why He Finally Said Yes To A Film About His Life

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodBruce Springsteen Reveals Why He Finally Said Yes To A Film About His Life

Bruce Springsteen joined director Scott Cooper and cast at the Telluride Film Festival for Deliver Us From Nowhere. Calling it an “anti-biopic,” the film focuses on his Nebraska era.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen made an appearance at the latest edition of the Telluride Film Festival during a panel discussion, and the room took full notice.

He attended the event after the second-ever screening of the dramatic feature ‘Springsteen: Deliver Us From Nowhere’, reports ‘Variety’.

When asked why he said yes to this project after presumably being approached so many other times to have his life turned into a film, Springsteen took issue with the premise of the question.

He said, “Um, I don’t know what he has”. Manager Jon Landau, seated beside him, did not jump in to mention how many movie queries he kept from ever making it to his client’s desk.

But “what brought this one along”, Springsteen continued, “was that I think we had a very specific idea, (or) Scott (Cooper, the writer-director) had a very specific idea, particularly, of what we were gonna attempt to do. And, for lack of a better word, it was an anti-biopic. You know, it’s really not a biopic, it just takes a couple years out of my life when I was 31 and 32 and looks at them really at a time when I made this particular record (‘Nebraska’), and when I went through some just difficult places in my life, you know. And, I’m old and I don’t give a fuck what I do now”.

Springsteen shared the stage at Telluride’s 600-seat Palm Theater with Landau, Cooper and leading men Jeremy Allen White (who plays Springsteen circa the early ’80s) and Jeremy Strong (who portrays Landau).

White, whose vocal performances in the movie are virtually indistinguishable from the handful of vintage Springsteen recordings also included in spots, was asked about the challenge of reproducing that tone.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Bruce Springsteen Film Deliver Us From Nowhere Bruce Springsteen Telluride Film Festival Bruce Springsteen Nebraska Movie
