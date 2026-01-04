Violinist Brian King Joseph’s Powerful Message Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit Against Will Smith

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A powerful yet mysterious social media message shared by violinist Brian King Joseph has resurfaced amid his high-profile legal battle with Hollywood star Will Smith, adding a deeply personal layer to an already unfolding controversy.

Just days before formally filing his lawsuit, Joseph used his platform to encourage people to remain courageous and vocal in the face of adversity. The now widely discussed post appears to foreshadow the legal action he would soon take against the I Am Legend actor and Smith’s company, Treyball Studios Management, Inc., over allegations of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation.

Lawsuit Filed In California

According to court records, Joseph submitted his complaint to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, December 30. The filing claims that after being invited to join Smith’s global concert tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024, Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation,” as reported by People.

Smith’s legal team swiftly denied the accusations. His attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, responded to Page Six by calling the lawsuit “false, baseless and reckless,” adding, “[The allegations] are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Joseph's Emotional Instagram Statement

In December 2025, Joseph released a candid video on Instagram reflecting on his experience. Speaking directly to viewers, he said, “Earlier this year, I was hired to be a performer on a major, major tour with somebody who was huge in the industry.”

He went on to describe the excitement of the opportunity, followed by a troubling shift in circumstances.

“So I was excited, you know, proud of myself for getting the opportunity. Unfortunately, some things happened,” he explained.

“I can’t get too into the details of exactly what that was because it’s already a legal issue right now, but the reason why I’m speaking out about this is because getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay.”

Joseph also addressed others who may feel hesitant to speak publicly.

“I understand, and if that’s you, I see you,” he said.

“And that’s pretty much it. More updates to come soon. Thanks for listening.”

The video was accompanied by a caption that resonated strongly with followers:

“Important PSA: love you guys, stay safe out there and always stand up for your beliefs and what is right no matter what”.

Who Is Brian King Joseph?

Now 35, Joseph first collaborated with Smith in December 2024. A former finalist on America’s Got Talent, he has built a diverse career in the music industry, earning recognition from prominent artists including Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Mike Posner and Snoop Dogg.

His official website details a career that began in Washington, D.C., where he started performing at the age of four. Over the years, he has toured nationally with major acts such as George Clinton & P Funkadelics and Machine Gun Kelly, fronted his charting reggae band Lucky Dub, and appeared on popular television programmes including MTV Real World, along with multiple commercial projects.

Joseph was awarded a Full Presidential Scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston in 2012. His website also highlights his victory as the first winner of MTV’s music competition Cover of The Month, after receiving more than 26 million likes in a single month.

Today, Joseph continues to collaborate with lifestyle brands, independent designers and event programmers while independently composing and producing his own music.

As the legal proceedings continue, both the entertainment and music industries are watching closely, not just for the outcome, but for the broader conversation this case has ignited about safety, accountability and the courage it takes to speak out.

About Will Smith

Will Smith is one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment, with a career spanning over three decades across television, film, and music. He first rose to fame with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and later headlined major films such as Independence Day, Men in Black, Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, and King Richard. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and received the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2022 for King Richard.

The case continues to unfold, with the entertainment industry closely watching how the high-profile lawsuit progresses.