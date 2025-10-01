Russo Brothers Tease Avengers: Doomsday With Mysterious Set Photo, Fans Spot X-Men Clues

The Russo Brothers are once again fueling speculation in the Marvel fandom after dropping a mysterious new set photo from Avengers: Doomsday. Much like they did back in 2018 with a teaser image from Avengers: Infinity War, which sharp-eyed fans used to predict the title Avengers: Endgame,he directing duo is now challenging fans to “look hard” at their latest black-and-white snapshot.

With the film slated for release on December 18, 2026, the picture has already set social media abuzz, igniting theories and debates about what secrets might be hidden in plain sight.

Fans Recall the ‘Endgame’ Clue Hunt

Some fans were quick to point out that the directors had previously used this cryptic style of promotion. X (formerly Twitter) user @JoeBoy16 captured the excitement of many when he expressed enthusiasm at trying to decode the new hint.

Avengers vs. X-Men Theory Gains Momentum

Others dove straight into analysis, with one of the leading interpretations suggesting a possible Avengers vs. X-Men showdown. User @Austin_Medzz theorized that the photo may be teasing a long-awaited battle between Marvel’s two iconic superhero teams.

This idea has quickly gained traction given the confirmed cast list, which includes several classic X-Men stars: Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit). The crossover has roots in Marvel Comics history as well, with a major 2012 storyline dedicated to the clash.

Scarlet Witch Speculation

Another theory circulating online points to the word “Wanda” seemingly hidden in the image. This has led some to wonder whether Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch might resurface in the MCU despite her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character’s recent reappearance in Marvel Zombies only fuels that speculation, though Olsen herself has publicly stated she will not be in Avengers: Doomsday. Still, Marvel has been known to use misdirection in the past to preserve surprises.

What’s Confirmed About Avengers: Doomsday

Regardless of the hidden message, one detail is certain: Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom. The film will also feature a massive ensemble including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

With a star-studded lineup and the Russo Brothers’ knack for teasing fans, anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday is only set to intensify as the release date approaches.