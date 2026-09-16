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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodAmanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Confirm Split After Nine Years Of Marriage

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Confirm Split After Nine Years Of Marriage

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have confirmed their separation after nine years of marriage, saying they have been apart for a while.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski end nine-year marriage.
  • Couple confirmed separation, stating it was the right decision.
  • They met in 2015, married 2017, and have two children.

Hollywood couple Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have called it quits, ending nine years of marriage.

According to a People report, the actors confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying that they have been separated “for a while” and that the decision has ultimately been the right one for their family.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” the former couple said in their statement, as quoted by People.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met in 2015 while working together in the off-Broadway play ‘The Way We Get By’.

They reunited later that year on the set of ‘The Last Word’, in which they played love interests. By the following spring, their on-screen connection turned out real, with People confirming that they were dating in March 2016.

They were engaged later that year and quietly eloped in March 2017.

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other,” Sadoski said at the time.

Days after the wedding, Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their first child, daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr in September 2020.

Over the years, they had largely kept their family life private, settling into a quieter lifestyle in upstate New York. Seyfried would often offer glimpses of their life together, including their family routine, their animals and their shared work supporting children affected by conflict. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has recently ended their marriage?

Hollywood actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have ended their nine-year marriage. They confirmed their split in a joint statement.

When did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski get married?

They quietly eloped in March 2017. They first met in 2015 while working on an off-Broadway play.

Do Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have children?

Yes, they have two children. Their daughter Nina was born days after their 2017 wedding, and their son Thomas Jr. was born in September 2020.

How did Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski describe their separation?

In a joint statement, they said they had been separated

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News United States News Amanda Seyfried Thomas Sadoski
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