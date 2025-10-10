Hema Malini Wishes Close Friend Rekha On Birthday: 'Beautiful Inside And Out'

Bollywood’s iconic stars celebrated one of their own on Friday as Hema Malini wished longtime friend and actress Rekha a heartfelt happy birthday. Sharing candid photos of the duo on Instagram, Hema showered Rekha with love and admiration, highlighting their decades-long friendship.

Hema Malini Wishes Rekha a Happy Birthday

In her Instagram post, Hema wrote,“Happy Birthday wishes for a very dear friend today! Rekha, beautiful inside and out, timeless, ageless beauty, has been one of my closest friends in this industry, always wishing me well.”

The veteran actress reflected on the role their mothers played in shaping their careers, adding,“Our mothers were both our driving forces and responsible for our rise in Hindi cinema. Our ethnic background binds us together and we talk often in Tamil in perfect camaraderie and intimacy. Pray God to always bless dearest Rekha with happiness and fulfilment all her life. HAPPY BIRTHDAY dearest friend!”

Hema and Rekha have shared the screen in numerous films, including Dharmatma, Palkon Ki Chaon Mein, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Apne Apne, Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, and Sadiyaan.

Shatrughan Sinha’s Special Birthday Note

Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha also took to social media, sharing unseen photos with Rekha and penning a heartfelt birthday message: “Let's celebrate the stylish ageless, mysterious, mystic 'Diva', enigmatic, dear friend #Rekha & wish her many happy returns of the day. May you always be abundantly blessed with happiness, joy, & great well-being. #HappyBirthday.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Heartfelt Wishes

Actor Shilpa Shetty extended her birthday greetings to ‘Rekha Ma’ with warmth and admiration: “Happy Birthday Rekha Ma! You are the OG! Wishing your loads of love, good health, happiness today and everyday. Sooo blessed to have you in my life. Always inspired by your grace and wisdom ❤️❤️❤️.”

The celebrations online highlighted Rekha’s enduring impact and timeless presence in Bollywood, as fans and fellow stars alike joined in honoring the legendary actress.