Hasan Minhaj Applauds Zakir Khan's Historic Hindi Performance At Madison Square Garden

Indian stand-up sensation Zakir Khan carved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first comedian to headline a Hindi-language show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, with American comedian Hasan Minhaj cheering him on from the audience.

Hasan Minhaj cheers for Zakir Khan

On Tuesday, Hasan took to Instagram to celebrate Zakir’s historic feat, sharing snapshots of the event, from candid on-stage moments to a warm hug, and even images of his own parents applauding the performance.

He wrote, “A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi.”

Hasan continued, “He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I’ve never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I’m okay with that).”

A personal touch for Zakir Khan

For Zakir, the moment was deeply emotional. During his set, he paused to connect with his parents via video call, letting them witness the roaring crowd. "Papa, yeh aapse kuch kehna chahte hain (Papa, they want to tell you something)," he said, earning applause and laughter. His parents waved and greeted the audience with folded hands, creating one of the night’s most touching moments.

Following the show, Zakir expressed his emotions on Instagram, calling it a “big day” and describing the experience as “overwhelming.” He thanked his friends and team, calling the night a “special milestone” in his career.

About the show

The 37-year-old Indore native performed to a sold-out crowd of 6,000 during his ongoing North American tour. The evening also featured performances by comedian Tanmay Bhat.

Zakir first rose to prominence after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up title in 2012 and is widely recognised for specials like Haq Se Single, Tathastu, and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.