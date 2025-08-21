'Had Never Seen Anyone So Striking, Felt Inspired': SRK On Bobby Deol's Grand Debut In Barsaat

It was more than just another starry night in Mumbai — it was a celebration of legacy, friendship, and new beginnings. At the glittering launch of Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, all eyes were on the debutant filmmaker.

But the evening’s most touching moments belonged to his father, Shah Rukh Khan, whose pride as a parent and warmth as a friend lit up the night.

Aryan Khan Steps Into the Spotlight

Marking his first outing as both writer and director, Aryan Khan unveiled his ambitious series featuring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol. With the buzz already high, the event symbolised the arrival of a fresh voice in Bollywood, carrying forward the Khan legacy with a modern vision.

SRK’s Nostalgic Tribute to Bobby Deol

The highlight of the evening came when Shah Rukh Khan turned the spotlight on his longtime friend Bobby Deol. Recalling Bobby’s debut nearly three decades ago, SRK said with a smile, “When Bobby was making his debut in Barsaat with Twinkle, I had never seen anyone so striking. I still remember him in those blue sunglasses, before the film released… I felt inspired that day.”

SRK went on to call Bobby a genuine superstar and an even more genuine friend, words that moved the audience and drew thunderous applause.

A Friendship That Withstood Time

As Bobby joined SRK on stage, the two embraced, radiating warmth and mutual respect that reflected decades of camaraderie. Bobby, in turn, praised Aryan’s vision and dedication, humbly calling himself “lucky” to be part of the project.

Bollywood’s Past, Present & Future in One Frame

The evening closed on an emotional high — Shah Rukh, glowing with pride for Aryan, celebrated not just his son’s new journey but also his unbreakable bond with Bobby. Under one roof, Bollywood’s past, present, and future stood together, marking a moment both historic and heartfelt.