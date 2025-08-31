Guru Randhawa Drops Another Cryptic Note Amid Backlash Over Controversial Song Azul

Singer Guru Randhawa has found himself at the centre of controversy after his latest music video, Azul, drew sharp criticism for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and portraying an inappropriate teacher-student dynamic. While the outrage around the track continues, the singer took to Instagram to share a cryptic message, seemingly addressing the backlash.

Guru Randhawa’s cryptic post

Posting on Instagram Stories, Randhawa wrote in Punjabi, “Jado mein sab nu khush karn lagga, dukhi ho gya. Ajj mein khud khush hann, sab dukhi ho gaye. (When I tried making everyone happy, I was sad. Today, when I am happy, everyone else is sad). God (red heart emoji).”

The singer had earlier shared another note celebrating the track’s performance despite the criticism. “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emoticons). When God is with you, you only move forward (red heart emoji),” he wrote, thanking his fans and God for the song’s success. Randhawa has not yet issued an official statement addressing the controversy.

The ‘Azul’ controversy

In the video, Randhawa plays a photography teacher at a girls’ school who becomes captivated by a student, played by actor Anshika Pandey, during a dance sequence. The singer has penned and composed the song himself, with additional lyrics contributed by Gurjit Gill. The narrative and visuals have been criticised online for “romanticising predatory behaviour.”

Legal trouble over another song

This isn’t the only controversy surrounding Randhawa. His song Sirra has also come under fire, with a case filed against him in a sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court. The complaint, filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, takes issue with the lyrics: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.”

The complainant has alleged that the lyrics glorify drug use and tarnish the image of the Jatt community. The court has directed Randhawa to appear either in person or through legal representation for examination of the complaint.