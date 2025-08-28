Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGuru Randhawa Faces Backlash Over ‘Azul’ Music Video For 'Sexualising' Schoolgirls, Turns Comments Off

Guru Randhawa is at the centre of controversy following the release of his latest music video Azul, which has been accused of sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student dynamic.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Guru Randhawa is at the centre of controversy following the release of his latest music video Azul, which has been accused of sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student dynamic. The backlash has been so intense that Randhawa has now restricted comments on his Instagram posts, a move widely linked to the criticism.

Guru Randhawa's Azul sparks outrage

Released earlier this month, Azul features Randhawa as a photography teacher preparing for a class photo. Actor Anshika Pandey, dressed in a school uniform, enters the scene and performs a dance sequence while Randhawa’s character appears mesmerised by her. The video later transitions to Pandey in casual attire, dancing provocatively.

The portrayal has sparked widespread outrage online, with many viewers accusing the singer of glamorising predatory behaviour and sexualising a schoolgirl character. While the actor’s actual age has not been disclosed, her depiction as a student has amplified criticism of the video’s messaging.

Social media slams Randhawa’s creative choices

A viewer wrote on Instagram, “Guru Randhawa’s new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms, and when people started pointing it out on Insta, he restricted comments.”

Another critic on X said, “Media portrayals that trivialize or glamorize the sexualization of children only worsen this issue by reinforcing harmful behaviors and making predatory attitudes seem acceptable. Rather than creating art that risks normalising pedophilia, mainstream voices in music and entertainment should actively challenge these regressive depictions, protect the dignity of children, and inspire healthier cultural narratives.”

One user wrote bluntly, “Guru Randhawa’s new music video is disgusting. a grown a* man is instantly attracted to a school girl and this is romanticised??? Since when did we normalise pedo behaviour.”*

Another added, “Guru Randhawa’s music video shows hypersexualization of a girl in uniform, implying a school going teen girl. The lack of outrage from Indians represents a collective loss of morality.”

No official response yet

Randhawa, who also wrote and composed Azul with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill, has yet to issue a public statement addressing the backlash. His decision to restrict comments, however, has only added fuel to speculation that the singer is attempting to quell mounting criticism over the video’s content.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Guru Randhawa
