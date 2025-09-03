Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Baby Boy: 'Grateful And Giggling...'

Actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have become parents once again, as they joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1, 2025.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share news on Instagram

The couple shared the happy news with fans through a heartfelt joint announcement that read, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar.”

Warm wishes from friends and colleagues

Soon after the announcement, a wave of congratulatory messages from celebrities and friends filled the comments section. Actress Richa Chadha wrote, "congratulations" along with a red heart emoji, while Kriti Kharbanda added, "Congratulations!!!" with four heart emojis.

Singer Neeti Mohan expressed her excitement, saying, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan." Sophie Choudry also chimed in with, "Awww mashAllah… huge congrats to you both!!"

Actresses Amyra Dastur and Swara Bhasker sent their love with “Congratulations” and “SO many congratulations Gau!” respectively, while Dia Mirza reacted with two heart emojis.

Gauahar and Zaid's relationship

Gauahar and Zaid, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot a month later in December.

In December 2022, the Bigg Boss 7 winner revealed she was expecting her first child, and the couple welcomed their son Zehaan in May 2023.

The actress announced her second pregnancy in April 2025 with a charming video of the duo dancing to Jessie J’s Price Tag. Gauahar proudly flaunted her baby bump in the clip, captioning it, “Bismillah (baby emoji) !! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”