From SRK To Rani Mukerji: Full List Of 71st National Film Awards Winners

President Murmu presented the 71st National Film Awards in Delhi, honoring cinematic achievements. '12th Fail' won Best Feature Film, while 'Rocky Aur Rani...' secured Best Popular Film.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, honoured the recipients of the prestigious 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday during a ceremony held in Delhi. Here is a complete list of all the National Award Winners for 2025 -

Best Feature Film – '12th Fail'

Vinod Chopra Films, Vidhu

Vinod Chopra

Best Debut Film of a Director – Ashish Avinash Bende –

'Aatmapamphlet'

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Dharma Productions, Karan Johar

Best Children’s Film – 'Naal 2'

Aatpat Production, Zee Studios, Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

Best Direction Sudipto Sen – 'The Kerala Story'

Best Film in AVGC (Best Visual Effects) – Jetty Venkat Kumar

Hanu-Man

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values 'Sam Bahadur'

Unilazer Ventures, Meghna Gulzar

Best Actor in a Leading Role Shah Rukh Khan – 'Jawan' / Vikrant

Massey – '12th Fail'

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Rani Mukerji

'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Vijayaraghavan 'Pookkaalam' / M. S. Bhaskar – 'Parking'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Urvashi – 'Ullozhukku' / Janki Bodiwala – 'Vash'

Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi – 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' / Kabir Khandare – 'Gypsy' / Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap – 'Naal 2'

Best Male Playback Singer – P V N S Rohit

'Baby' (Premistunna)

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao

'Jawan' (Chaleya)

Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra

'The Kerala Story'

Best Screenplay (Original) – Sai Rajesh – Baby / Ramkumar

Balakrishnan – 'Parking'

Best Dialogues – Deepak Kingrani

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan

Muralidharan

'Animal'

Best Editing – Midhun Murali

'Pookkaalam'

Best Production Design – Mohandas

'2018'

Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir,

Nidhhi Gambhir – 'Sam Bahadur'

Best Make-up – Shrikant Desai

'Sam Bahadur'

Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam

'Balagam' (Ooru Palletooru)

Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant –

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re)

Best Documentary – God Vulture and Human – Rishiraj Agarwal

Best Short Film – Giddh (The Scavenger)

Manish Saini

Best Film Critic – Utpal Datta

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
