Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFrom Salman To SRK, Aamir And Alia: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

From Salman To SRK, Aamir And Alia: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday with heartfelt wishes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday turned into a grand celebration as Bollywood celebrities joined millions of citizens in extending heartfelt wishes to the leader. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Alia Bhatt, stars from across generations lauded PM Modi’s leadership, vision, and remarkable journey, sharing warm messages on social media.

Salman Khan Extends Warm Wishes

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his X handle to wish the Prime Minister, writing: “Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi.”

 

Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Greetings

In a heartfelt video message, Alia Bhatt praised PM Modi’s leadership and expressed hope for India’s continued progress under his guidance.

She said: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe.”

Aamir Khan Highlights PM Modi’s Vision for India

Joining the chorus of well-wishers, Aamir Khan also shared a video message, stating: “On the occasion of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. The contributions you have made for the development of our country will always be remembered."

"And on this happy occasion, I pray to God to give you a long life. I also pray that God always gives you strength so that you can always take India forward, towards progress and advancement. Once again, best wishes.”

Shah Rukh Khan Praises PM Modi’s Energy and Dedication

In a special video message, Shah Rukh Khan praised PM Modi’s inspiring journey and incredible energy, saying: “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country. The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt SRK Aamir Khan Narendra Modi Birthday PM Modi Salman Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Mainstreaming The Northeast: Modi’s Vision Reshapes India's Forgotten Frontier
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget