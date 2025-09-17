From Salman To SRK, Aamir And Alia: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday turned into a grand celebration as Bollywood celebrities joined millions of citizens in extending heartfelt wishes to the leader. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Alia Bhatt, stars from across generations lauded PM Modi’s leadership, vision, and remarkable journey, sharing warm messages on social media.

Salman Khan Extends Warm Wishes

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his X handle to wish the Prime Minister, writing: “Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi.”

Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Greetings

In a heartfelt video message, Alia Bhatt praised PM Modi’s leadership and expressed hope for India’s continued progress under his guidance.

She said: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe.”

Aamir Khan Highlights PM Modi’s Vision for India

Joining the chorus of well-wishers, Aamir Khan also shared a video message, stating: “On the occasion of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. The contributions you have made for the development of our country will always be remembered."

"And on this happy occasion, I pray to God to give you a long life. I also pray that God always gives you strength so that you can always take India forward, towards progress and advancement. Once again, best wishes.”

Shah Rukh Khan Praises PM Modi’s Energy and Dedication

In a special video message, Shah Rukh Khan praised PM Modi’s inspiring journey and incredible energy, saying: “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country. The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”