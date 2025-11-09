From Nach Baliye To Sach Ya Kalesh: Indian Couple Reality Shows That Redefined Love On Screen

From sizzling chemistry to high-stakes emotional drama, Indian reality television has mastered the art of turning relationships into prime-time entertainment. Over the years, audiences have been hooked on shows that test love, trust, and compatibility—often blurring the line between reality and performance. These couple-based formats offer a mix of romance, rivalry, and raw emotion.

Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about Indian couple reality shows that celebrate love, laughter, loyalty—and a little bit of kalesh!

Nach Baliye

Nach Baliye, India’s most popular celebrity couple dance reality show, has completed nine successful seasons. Featuring 10 television couples, the show combines glamour, rhythm, and romance as contestants perform on different themes and dance styles each week. Their performances are scored by judges and voted on by the audience, with one couple eliminated weekly.

Splitsvilla

Splitsvilla is one of India’s most popular dating reality shows, where young men, women, influencers, and celebrities search for their ideal match. Set in a glamorous villa away from the real world, contestants perform exciting tasks, form connections, and face eliminations. Through love, rivalry, and drama, one winning couple ultimately earns the title of Splitsvilla champions.

Sach Ya Kalesh

Sach Ya Kalesh, India’s first-ever microdrama reality show, premiered on Story TV in November 2025. Hosted by Sima Taparia, it features nine real-life couples, representing diverse modern relationships, who take lie detector tests to uncover truths about their bonds. Conceptualised by Story TV, this unscripted vertical-format show redefines love, blending authenticity, emotion, drama, and digital-age storytelling.

Love School

Love School, hosted by ex-flames Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, was a reality show designed to mend and strengthen relationships. Featuring young, estranged couples, the show guided them through emotional tasks and bonding challenges that tested trust and communication, helping them overcome misunderstandings and rediscover love in a fun, competitive environment.

Temptation Island India

Temptation Island India: Pyaar Ki Pariksha, streamed on JioCinema in 2023, is a reality dating show that tests love and loyalty. Hosted by Karan Kundrra with Mouni Roy as the queen of the house, the show brings couples and attractive singles together in Alibaug, where relationships are challenged and true bonds are put to the ultimate test.

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a fun-filled Hindi reality game show on Colors TV. Featuring celebrity couples, each episode presents unique themes and games that test their bond through humor, romance, and playful challenges. With light-hearted arguments and love-filled moments, couples compete for the ultimate prize — Shaadi Ka Laddu!

Smart Jodi

Smart Jodi on Star Plus brings together 10 celebrity couples for 14 weeks of laughter, love, and challenges! Hosted by Maniesh Paul, this entertaining reality show celebrates the quirks and chemistry of real-life partners as they compete in fun tasks to win the ultimate trophy and prove they’re the smartest jodi of all!

Power Couple

Power Couple on Sony TV, hosted by ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, brought together 10 celebrity couples under one roof in Goa. Through a series of emotional and physical challenges, the show tested their love, trust, and compatibility. After weeks of intense competition, Naved and Sayeeda emerged as the ultimate Power Couple.