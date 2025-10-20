From Big B’s Heartfelt Message To Allu Arjun’s Festive Post: Stars Mark Diwali With Joy

The festival of lights, Diwali, has arrived, filling hearts and homes with joy, love, and celebration. As people across the globe light up their surroundings with diyas, sweets, and smiles, Bollywood and South Indian film stars too have joined in to spread festive cheer, sharing warm wishes and radiant messages with fans on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan Lights Up the Festivities

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share pictures from his Diwali celebrations. One image showed him greeting a massive crowd of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, while another featured beautifully lit diyas.

Along with the pictures, Big B wrote, “Many, many happy wishes for Diwali.”

T 5537 टी ५५३७ -दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/gsUKGdwDUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2025

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan Send Out Heartfelt Messages

Superstar Akshay Kumar extended his wishes with a heartfelt post that read,“Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh tyohaar. (May this festival be illuminated by every smile). Wishing you love, light, and laughter this Diwali.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan shared his warm wishes too, writing,“Wishing love, light, and positivity surround you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali, beautiful people.”

Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 20, 2025

The Kapoor Family’s Grand Diwali Celebration

Soha Ali Khan posted a special Diwali picture on Instagram featuring the entire Kapoor family — including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

In another post, Soha was seen twinning with her brother Saif Ali Khan in matching red outfits. She captioned the photo humorously, “Not twins but twinnnig.”

South Stars Spread Festive Cheer

From the South Indian film industry, several stars joined in the celebration.

Dhanush shared a heartfelt note in Tamil that read, “In everyone's life, may light spread... Happiness abound, wealth multiply... My Deepavali best wishes... Om Namah Shivaya.”

Allu Arjun also extended Diwali greetings, posting a photo of himself dressed in a floral-embroidered kurta and silk pants and writing, “Happy Diwali.”

Jr NTR kept his message simple and warm, stating, “Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali.”

Anupam Kher’s Traditional Wishes

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared his Diwali greetings, writing, “Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all of you on Diwali. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Maa Lakshmi!”

The Spirit of Diwali

Diwali, a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. On Dhanteras, devotees purchase gold, silver, or utensils and offer prayers. The second day, Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, is followed by the main celebration on the third day, when people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for prosperity, peace, and happiness.