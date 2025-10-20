Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFrom Big B’s Heartfelt Message To Allu Arjun’s Festive Post: Stars Mark Diwali With Joy

From Big B’s Heartfelt Message To Allu Arjun’s Festive Post: Stars Mark Diwali With Joy

Bollywood and South Indian film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Dhanush, and Allu Arjun, shared Diwali greetings and celebration pictures on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The festival of lights, Diwali, has arrived, filling hearts and homes with joy, love, and celebration. As people across the globe light up their surroundings with diyas, sweets, and smiles, Bollywood and South Indian film stars too have joined in to spread festive cheer, sharing warm wishes and radiant messages with fans on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan Lights Up the Festivities

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share pictures from his Diwali celebrations. One image showed him greeting a massive crowd of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, while another featured beautifully lit diyas.

Along with the pictures, Big B wrote, “Many, many happy wishes for Diwali.”

 

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan Send Out Heartfelt Messages

Superstar Akshay Kumar extended his wishes with a heartfelt post that read,“Har muskaan se roshan ho yeh tyohaar. (May this festival be illuminated by every smile). Wishing you love, light, and laughter this Diwali.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan shared his warm wishes too, writing,“Wishing love, light, and positivity surround you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali, beautiful people.”

 

The Kapoor Family’s Grand Diwali Celebration

Soha Ali Khan posted a special Diwali picture on Instagram featuring the entire Kapoor family — including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

In another post, Soha was seen twinning with her brother Saif Ali Khan in matching red outfits. She captioned the photo humorously, “Not twins but twinnnig.”

South Stars Spread Festive Cheer

From the South Indian film industry, several stars joined in the celebration.

Dhanush shared a heartfelt note in Tamil that read, “In everyone's life, may light spread... Happiness abound, wealth multiply... My Deepavali best wishes... Om Namah Shivaya.”

Allu Arjun also extended Diwali greetings, posting a photo of himself dressed in a floral-embroidered kurta and silk pants and writing, “Happy Diwali.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Jr NTR kept his message simple and warm, stating, “Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali.”

Anupam Kher’s Traditional Wishes

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared his Diwali greetings, writing, “Heartiest wishes and congratulations to all of you on Diwali. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Maa Lakshmi!”

The Spirit of Diwali

Diwali, a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. On Dhanteras, devotees purchase gold, silver, or utensils and offer prayers. The second day, Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali, is followed by the main celebration on the third day, when people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for prosperity, peace, and happiness.

 

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Allu Arjun Diwali Wishes Diwali 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget