FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Allegations Of Fraud, Misbehaviour On Love & War Sets

An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan's Bikaner after a man alleged fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Jaipur: An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan's Bikaner after a man alleged fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust during the production of the director's latest film 'Love & War', police said.

The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur who claimed that he was given a contract as a line producer by Bhansali but it was later cancelled, Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid said.

Mathur has accused Bhansali and two of his team members of removing him from the project without payment after assigning him responsibilities as the line producer, Jangid added.

He said that the FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against Bhansali, Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali at Bichhwal police station on Monday following a court order.

 
 
 
 
 
Mathur has also alleged that he made all necessary arrangements for the film's shoot and coordinated with government departments as required. However, when he went to meet the film team at a hotel, Bhansali and others allegedly misbehaved with him.

Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan is investigating the matter.

Bhansali's "Love & War" is billed as an "epic saga" and features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres in 2026. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love & War
