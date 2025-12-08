Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRs 30 Crore Fraud Case: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Wife To Be Produced In Court On Tuesday

Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Wife To Be Produced In Court On Tuesday

Authorities have arrested filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife in a Rs 30 crore fraud probe involving alleged financial misappropriation and deceptive investment dealings.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Udaipur: Police here brought Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt to the city late Monday night after arresting them in a Rs 30-crore fraud case.

The couple has been kept at the Old Women's Police Station in Chitrakoot Nagar and will be produced in court on Tuesday.

DSP Chhagan Rajpurohit said a police team had been stationed in Mumbai for the past four days, keeping discreet surveillance on Bhatt's movements.

The operation was carried out with the involvement of the Mumbai Police to maintain secrecy, he said.

On November 18, police arrested Bhatt's co-producer, Mahboob Ansari, and vendor Sandeep Vishwanath Tribhuvan from Mumbai. Both are currently in jail.

With the couple's arrest, four people have been sent behind the bars so far in the case. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Vikram Bhatt Arrest Director
