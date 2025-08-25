Farhan Akhtar Donates Phones To Help Uttarakhand Flood Survivors Reconnect With Families

When devastating flash floods hit Uttarakhand earlier this month, many families were left without homes, belongings, or a way to contact their loved ones. Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar extended a helping hand by donating 50 multimedia phones to residents of Harsil and Dharali, enabling them to reconnect with family and friends during the crisis.

Phones Bring Relief Amid Chaos

According to the Gurugram-based non-profit Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF), the phones, each valued at approximately Rs 7,000, were sent following a request by BDRF’s Divyanshu Upadhyay. “Divyanshu messaged Farhan on August 10, and soon, the actor sent 50 multimedia phones, each worth Rs 7000. The phones came in handy as people had lost touch with their families as well as relatives. It helped them re-establish connection and let each other know of their condition,” the source revealed.

BDRF Continues Relief Efforts

Since the floods, BDRF teams have been on the ground providing essential supplies such as food rations, blankets, and mattresses to displaced families. Many survivors, relocated to temporary shelters like dharamshalas, struggled to contact relatives, making mobile connectivity a pressing need. A volunteer involved in the phone distribution shared, “As they reconnected with their loved ones after being cut off for days, people felt not only a sense of relief but also less isolated. One could see the comfort it brought them as they reassured their families and extended families that they were okay.”

The gesture has offered emotional support in addition to practical assistance, helping families feel connected and secure amid the aftermath of one of the region’s worst natural disasters in recent years.