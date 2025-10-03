Farah Khan Teases Cook Dilip: ‘You’ve Become Shah Rukh Khan Of Cooks’

Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs with her trusted cook Dilip have become an unexpected internet favorite, thanks to their lively banter and star-studded guest appearances. In their latest episode, the duo paid a visit to popular content creators Lakhan and Neetu Bisht at their sprawling Delhi home — and it turned out Dilip’s fame had travelled ahead of him.

Farah Khan teases Dilip

During the tour, Farah admired the couple’s YouTube silver and gold plaques, joking that the sight of their diamond button felt like “jale pe namak chirakna.” But the highlight came when the hosts introduced Farah and Dilip to their household cook Bahadur. To Dilip’s surprise, Bahadur instantly recognized him. A thrilled Farah quipped, “Dekha hai! Bhai cooks mein teri badi popularity hai! Cooks ka Shah Rukh Khan ho gaya hai tu.”

Farah Khan's recent interaction with Dilip went viral

Farah Khan’s fun dynamic with Dilip, recently sparked debate online. During a shoot for her new YouTube show Aunty Kisko Bola?, she was joined by Munawar Faruqui and Ashish Chanchlani.

While posing for photographers, Dilip tried to step into the frame. Hearing the cameras call out, “The real star has come,” Farah jokingly told him, “Beechmein nahi… zyada udo mat (Don’t come in the middle… don’t fly too high).”

The clip went viral on Instagram, prompting mixed reactions. Responding to criticism, Farah said, “It’s important that one doesn’t get too cocky. I would say the same to my son. The guest is always the most important.”

About Farah Khan's vlogs

Farah launched her cooking vlog series in 2024, blending celebrity kitchens with her trademark wit. While the concept initially revolved around whipping up quick dishes with celebrity friends, Dilip’s natural charm soon made him the breakout star. His rising popularity even landed him commercials alongside Bollywood heavyweights — from sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani in a Myntra ad to appearing with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in a Flipkart campaign.

The cook-turned-social-media sensation also enjoyed star treatment when he accompanied Farah on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga during Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s wedding sequence. Much to his delight, he was even given his own vanity van.