Fans Spot Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement ring In New Video: 'This Is How She Confirms'

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, continue to keep their personal milestone largely under wraps. While Vijay’s team officially confirmed the engagement last week, the couple has so far refrained from making any social media announcement. However, Rashmika’s latest post seems to have subtly offered fans a glimpse of her sparkling engagement ring.

Rashmika Mandanna's engagement ring

On Friday, Rashmika shared a short video featuring herself sitting on the floor beside her pet dog, Aura. In the clip, her song Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the film Thamma played in the background as she held her phone, smiled, and interacted with her furry companion. As she laughed and petted Aura, the ring on her finger caught fans’ attention almost instantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Alongside the post, Rashmika wrote, “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! Or rather sing this song!!”

Fans spot the ring and react

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section with excited reactions. One user wrote, “You posted this video to show your engagement ring, not for the song.” Another commented, “And this is how she confirms.” A fan cheekily added, “Finally, we caught the ring!!!” while someone else said, “Now both of them have confirmed that they are engaged. Congratulations are in order.”

Vijay Deverakonda was seen wearing his ring earlier

Interestingly, Vijay had already been spotted flaunting his ring a few days earlier during his visit to Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi. He was accompanied by his family, and his PRO shared a clip from the visit on X (formerly Twitter), captioned, “#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings.”

Relationship timeline

Vijay’s team recently confirmed to Hindustan Times that the couple is officially engaged and planning to get married in February 2026. The duo first sparked romance rumours after co-starring in Geetha Govindam (2018) and later Dear Comrade (2019). Over the years, they have often been seen together at public events and international appearances — most notably leading the 43rd India Day Parade in New York in August.

Fans have also pointed out that Rashmika and Vijay frequently share vacation pictures from similar locations, further fueling dating rumours long before their engagement. While both had previously admitted to not being single, they had chosen to keep their relationship private.

Upcoming projects

Rashmika was last seen in Kuberaa, alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Her next project is Thamma, a horror-comedy from Maddock Films also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, slated for a Diwali 2025 release. She will also appear in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, and Ravindra Pulle’s Mysaa.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, co-starring Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.