Ektaa Kapoor Hosts Star-Studded Diwali Bash In Mumbai, TV And Bollywood Celebs Shine

Ektaa Kapoor's annual Diwali party was a star-studded event, drawing TV and Bollywood celebrities. Popular TV stars like Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, alongside others graced the celebration.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

It’s that time of the year again when Diwali parties take over B-town, with celebrities coming together to celebrate the festival of lights in all its grandeur. Among the most talked-about events this season was producer Ektaa Kapoor’s annual Diwali bash, which once again turned into a glittering affair filled with stars, style, and festive cheer.

Television Celebrities Light Up the Evening

Known for hosting one of the most happening parties in the industry, Ektaa Kapoor brought together some of the biggest names from the television world.

Popular TV stars including Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Krystle D’Souza, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani, and Karishma Tanna marked their presence at the event.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Arjun Bijlani arrived with his wife Neha Bijlani, both dressed in elegant traditional attire as they joined the celebrations. TV’s power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also made a striking entry together, radiating festive charm.

Karan Patel, twinning in black with his wife, added to the list of stylish couples at the bash.

Bollywood Stars Bring Glamour to the Festivities

It wasn’t just the TV fraternity that made the night special — several Bollywood stars also graced the occasion with their presence.

Huma Qureshi dazzled in a bright ethnic ensemble, while Nargis Fakhri turned heads in a stunning red saree. Their elegant looks perfectly captured the festive spirit of the evening.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Other Celebrities in Attendance

The celebration also saw appearances from Chetan Hansraj, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sameer Soni, Neelam Kothari, and Shabir Ahluwalia, all dressed to impress in traditional festive outfits.

Before heading inside, the guests happily posed for the paparazzi, exchanged smiles, and extended warm Diwali greetings to fans and photographers.

One of the Season’s Most Glamorous Celebrations

Ektaa Kapoor’s Diwali bash added to the long list of grand festive celebrations in Bollywood this year, following the high-profile parties hosted by Ramesh Taurani and Manish Malhotra.

With dazzling outfits, a star-packed guest list, and an atmosphere filled with joy and festivity, Ektaa’s Diwali party once again proved why it remains one of the most anticipated events of the season.

 

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Ekta Kapoor Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Diwali 2025
