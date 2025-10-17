Ed Sheeran Reveals Punjabi Tips From Karan Aujla On Symmetry, Says Hanumankind Blew Him Away

Ed Sheeran has unveiled his latest EP, Play, featuring collaborations with celebrated South Asian artists including Hanumankind, Dhee, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Santhosh Narayanan, and Jonita Gandhi. Sharing the news on Instagram, Ed reflected on the inspiration behind the project and the connections he made with these musicians during his time in India.

Ed Sheeran on his collaborators

In one of the EP’s tracks, Ed joins Karan Aujla for Punjabi vocals on the lively and energetic track Symmetry. Alongside the black-and-white music video, Ed praised Karan on Instagram: “Karan is culture, and I love the movement he's making with Ikky at the moment. It’s been so cool watching the thing he's built, and becoming a part of that world and journey. He taught me the Punjabi bits on this song in the studio, and we got to shoot an amazing video for it too. I feel like this is the beginning of our collaborative journey. I’m so excited to create more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed expressed admiration for Hanumankind, Dhee, and Santhosh Narayanan on the track Don’t Look Down: “I loooove HMK, and got the opportunity to meet him at Coachella and catch his show. I was obsessed with the energy and feel of it all. We connected then and have been speaking since about working together, and then this came up. Santhosh is one of the greatest film composers, and he also introduced me to Dhee, who is such an amazing talent and voice. I wanted to represent South India on this EP and the beautiful Tamil language, and they have done such an amazing job fusing all of this together.”

Special moments with Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi

Talking about his collaboration with Arijit Singh on Sapphire, Ed said: “Everyone already knows the story to this, but going to Jiaganj with my dad to create this with Arijit is one of my favourite memories in my musical career.”

About Jonita Gandhi, who features on Heaven, Ed shared: “I met Jonita in 2024 when I played my big show in Mumbai, and got to then do some shows with her the following year when I came back for tour. In short, I’m a fan. I love her voice, the tone, the softness. This was the perfect tune for us to do together, and it is also the first Hindi song I have released. It's an honour to do it with her, what a talent.”

About the EP

Produced by ILYA, Johnny McDaid, Savan Kotecha, FRED, and Elvira Anderfjard, Play merges a wide array of musical styles, reflecting the creative energy Ed experienced while touring India. Concluding his note, Ed wrote: “The EP is out now, I've loved this collaboration process so much, I hope you enjoy it, and hopefully discover new things. Loads of love x.”