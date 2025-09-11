Ed Sheeran Hails Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS Film As The ‘Star Wars Of Bollywood’

Singer Ed Sheeran has opened up about his deep connection with India, recalling how his travels across the country left him fascinated by its culture and cinema. In a recent YouTube chat with Zane Lowe, Sheeran praised Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, comparing the 2007 blockbuster to Star Wars in terms of its impact and scale.

‘Om Shanti Om’ Left a Strong Impression

Reflecting on his visit for the shoot of his track Sapphire, Sheeran said, “What was interesting about doing the whole India tour was that the only reason we were there was to shoot the music video. We thought that we needed to go all over the country and shoot a little bit everywhere. I love that every hundred miles, the culture, language, food, fashion, rhythms, and all of it changed.”

For Sheeran, Bollywood cinema was a revelation. “It’s a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie?’ Have you seen Om Shanti Om? It’s like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it,” he recalled.

He went on to say: “This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, ‘What the f** is this?’ There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages.”

A Month-Long Journey with Arijit Singh

During his stay, Sheeran collaborated with Arijit Singh on Sapphire, a part of his eighth studio album Play. The duo explored West Bengal, performed impromptu street gigs, and soaked in the country’s vibrant energy. Calling it “the most amazing days in my musical career,” Sheeran said the trip went far beyond just filming a music video.

The Legacy of Om Shanti Om

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan and introduced Deepika Padukone to Bollywood. The reincarnation drama became a huge commercial success, earning ₹148.20 crore worldwide. Its song Deewangi Deewangi featured 31 Bollywood celebrities, making it one of the most iconic musical sequences in Indian cinema.