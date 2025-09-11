Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentEd Sheeran Hails Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS Film As The ‘Star Wars Of Bollywood’

Ed Sheeran Hails Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS Film As The ‘Star Wars Of Bollywood’

Ed Sheeran recalls his India trip, praising Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om and likening the Bollywood classic to Star Wars.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Ed Sheeran has opened up about his deep connection with India, recalling how his travels across the country left him fascinated by its culture and cinema. In a recent YouTube chat with Zane Lowe, Sheeran praised Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, comparing the 2007 blockbuster to Star Wars in terms of its impact and scale.

‘Om Shanti Om’ Left a Strong Impression

Reflecting on his visit for the shoot of his track Sapphire, Sheeran said, “What was interesting about doing the whole India tour was that the only reason we were there was to shoot the music video. We thought that we needed to go all over the country and shoot a little bit everywhere. I love that every hundred miles, the culture, language, food, fashion, rhythms, and all of it changed.”

For Sheeran, Bollywood cinema was a revelation. “It’s a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie?’ Have you seen Om Shanti Om? It’s like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it,” he recalled.

He went on to say: “This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, ‘What the f** is this?’ There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages.”

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Extends Flood Relief Support To 1500 Families In Punjab

A Month-Long Journey with Arijit Singh

During his stay, Sheeran collaborated with Arijit Singh on Sapphire, a part of his eighth studio album Play. The duo explored West Bengal, performed impromptu street gigs, and soaked in the country’s vibrant energy. Calling it “the most amazing days in my musical career,” Sheeran said the trip went far beyond just filming a music video.

The Legacy of Om Shanti Om

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan and introduced Deepika Padukone to Bollywood. The reincarnation drama became a huge commercial success, earning ₹148.20 crore worldwide. Its song Deewangi Deewangi featured 31 Bollywood celebrities, making it one of the most iconic musical sequences in Indian cinema.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ed Sheeran SHAH RUKH KHAN
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Suspects 'College Age' Shooter As Weapon Seized
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Suspects 'College Age' Shooter As Weapon Seized
India
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Nepal’s Journey From ‘Zone Of Peace’ To ‘Gen-Z’ Era And India’s Role
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget