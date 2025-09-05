Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Punjab Zakhmi Hai, Haara Nahi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Leads Relief Efforts As Bollywood Stands In Solidarity

Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Punjab through his Saanjh Foundation. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt also send prayers for the victims.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab is reeling under one of its worst floods in decades, but support is pouring in from across the nation. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has stepped forward to provide direct assistance by adopting 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts through his Saanjh Foundation.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, the actor urged people to stand by the victims, stressing that rebuilding lives goes far beyond distributing food and water.

Diljit’s message: ‘Punjab wounded but not defeated’

Expressing his sorrow, Dosanjh said, “Punjab ke baad ki vaja se haalat bahut kharab hai. Logo ke ghar beh chuke hai. Fasle tabah ho chuke hai. Pashu, gaai, bhainse mar chuke hai. Logo ki zindagi barbaad ho bhi. Punjab zakhmi hai par haara nahi.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He thanked NGOs, local media, and the youth of Punjab for their tireless ground-level efforts, adding that he had reached out to corporate houses for further support. “Yeh jo musibat hai usme se hum nikal jaayenge. Punjab pe mushkil bahut baar aayi hai… par hum nikal jaayenge,” he affirmed.

Bollywood extends prayers for Punjab

Diljit isn’t alone in his outreach. Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Vicky Kaushal have expressed solidarity.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab… May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all.”

Ajay Devgn said he hoped relief reaches swiftly, while Vicky Kaushal prayed for strength for the victims.

Punjab floods: The bigger picture

According to state authorities, all 23 districts of Punjab have been declared flood-hit after heavy rainfall caused the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to overflow. Villages remain submerged, crops destroyed, and families displaced. Relief operations are underway, with both government agencies and volunteers on the ground.

Despite the destruction, Diljit’s message has struck a chord with many: Punjab may be “zakhmi” (wounded), but its resilience remains unbroken.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Punjab Flood News Diljit Dosanjh Punjab Floods Shah Rukh Khan Punjab Floods Alia Bhatt Punjab Floods Diljit Dosanjh Saanjh Foundation
