Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHeavy Security, Ambulance Seen Outside Dharmendra’s Home

Heavy Security, Ambulance Seen Outside Dharmendra’s Home

Barricades have been placed outside Dharmendra's house, and an ambulance has been stationed inside the premises, according to sources present at the location.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dharmendra Health Updates: Heightened security and medical movement around veteran actor Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence on Monday noon have triggered fresh concerns about his health.

Barricades have been placed outside the actor’s house, and an ambulance has been stationed inside the premises, according to sources present at the location.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Meanwhile, access to the Pawan Hans crematorium has reportedly been restricted, with its gates shut and police deployed at the main entrance. Officers posted there are describing the measures as “routine checks,” but have not permitted anyone to enter.

A police escort vehicle has also arrived outside Dharmendra’s home, further adding to the speculation.
There has been no official confirmation from the family or medical authorities regarding the actor’s condition so far.

Dharmendra, 89, is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated icons and continues to remain active in films and public life.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Birthday Dharmendra Age Dharmendra Health Updates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Heavy Security, Ambulance Seen Outside Dharmendra’s Home
Heavy Security, Ambulance Seen Outside Dharmendra’s Home
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Cities
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
Advertisement

Videos

Peshawar News: Major Terror Strike at Peshawar Police Headquarters, Multiple Blasts Rock the City
Peshawar Terror Attack: Peshawar Police Headquarters Shaken by Twin blasts, Fierce Gun Battle still Underway
Breaking: Owaisi questions bias against Muslims, “How will India become a developed nation?”
Flag Hoisting Ceremony: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Once Again Set for Grand Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget