Heavy Security, Ambulance Seen Outside Dharmendra’s Home

Dharmendra Health Updates: Heightened security and medical movement around veteran actor Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence on Monday noon have triggered fresh concerns about his health.

Barricades have been placed outside the actor’s house, and an ambulance has been stationed inside the premises, according to sources present at the location.

Meanwhile, access to the Pawan Hans crematorium has reportedly been restricted, with its gates shut and police deployed at the main entrance. Officers posted there are describing the measures as “routine checks,” but have not permitted anyone to enter.

A police escort vehicle has also arrived outside Dharmendra’s home, further adding to the speculation.

There has been no official confirmation from the family or medical authorities regarding the actor’s condition so far.

Dharmendra, 89, is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated icons and continues to remain active in films and public life.