Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office: Anime Film Sets Records With ₹2.59 Crore Opening

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle made a thunderous debut in Indian cinemas on September 12, registering a record-breaking opening. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the Japanese anime epic grossed ₹2.59 crore on its first day across the nation, signaling a historic moment for anime films in India.

Demon Slayer Opens Big At Indian Box Office

Premium formats drew the largest crowds, with Japanese (MX4D) shows recording nearly 100% occupancy, followed by English (IMAX 2D) at 74.33%. Regional versions also fared well, with Tamil at 51.14% occupancy, Telugu at 28.9%, and Hindi shows at 22.61%.

The Haruo Sotozaki-directed film has already been tipped by trade experts to cross ₹15–18 crore in India. Demand soared so high during advance bookings that several multiplexes introduced special 5 AM and midnight screenings in metropolitan cities to accommodate fans.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, the movie has already become the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign release in India, further underlining the growing influence of anime among Indian audiences.

ALSO READ: Love In Vietnam Review: A Lyrical, Soulful Film That Rises Above Hindi Cinema’s Usual Romances

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Anime Love

Adding to the buzz, actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed her excitement about watching the film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said: “Anime has that power over you, you can’t not like a character. It has a way of keeping it really emotional and a slice of life, and I am waiting to witness all of that."

The actress also pointed out how the anime series left viewers hanging before the Infinity Castle arc began: “I’ve seen the show, and they stop at this point where they all enter the Infinity Castle and a fight begins. Now, they’ve finally released it, and I can’t wait to see it; I’ve heard good things about it."

Infinity Castle Arc Arrives In Cinemas

Distributed in India by Crunchyroll, Infinity Castle is available in five languages – Japanese (with subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s 2016–2020 manga, the film is the first installment of a planned trilogy focusing on the “Infinity Castle” arc.

The storyline follows Muzan, the demon king, who launches an all-out attack on Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, pulling them into the treacherous labyrinth of the Infinity Castle.