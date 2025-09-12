Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDemon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office: Anime Film Sets Records With ₹2.59 Crore Opening

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office: Anime Film Sets Records With ₹2.59 Crore Opening

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stormed Indian theatres with a ₹2.59 crore opening, setting occupancy records across multiple formats and languages.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle made a thunderous debut in Indian cinemas on September 12, registering a record-breaking opening. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the Japanese anime epic grossed ₹2.59 crore on its first day across the nation, signaling a historic moment for anime films in India.

Demon Slayer Opens Big At Indian Box Office

Premium formats drew the largest crowds, with Japanese (MX4D) shows recording nearly 100% occupancy, followed by English (IMAX 2D) at 74.33%. Regional versions also fared well, with Tamil at 51.14% occupancy, Telugu at 28.9%, and Hindi shows at 22.61%.

The Haruo Sotozaki-directed film has already been tipped by trade experts to cross ₹15–18 crore in India. Demand soared so high during advance bookings that several multiplexes introduced special 5 AM and midnight screenings in metropolitan cities to accommodate fans.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, the movie has already become the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign release in India, further underlining the growing influence of anime among Indian audiences.

ALSO READ: Love In Vietnam Review: A Lyrical, Soulful Film That Rises Above Hindi Cinema’s Usual Romances

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Anime Love

Adding to the buzz, actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed her excitement about watching the film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said: “Anime has that power over you, you can’t not like a character. It has a way of keeping it really emotional and a slice of life, and I am waiting to witness all of that."

The actress also pointed out how the anime series left viewers hanging before the Infinity Castle arc began: “I’ve seen the show, and they stop at this point where they all enter the Infinity Castle and a fight begins. Now, they’ve finally released it, and I can’t wait to see it; I’ve heard good things about it."

Infinity Castle Arc Arrives In Cinemas

Distributed in India by Crunchyroll, Infinity Castle is available in five languages – Japanese (with subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s 2016–2020 manga, the film is the first installment of a planned trilogy focusing on the “Infinity Castle” arc.

The storyline follows Muzan, the demon king, who launches an all-out attack on Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, pulling them into the treacherous labyrinth of the Infinity Castle.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget