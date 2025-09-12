Delhi Court Grants Bail To TV Actor Ashish Kapoor In Alleged Rape Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted bail to TV actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested in an alleged rape case from Pune, Maharashtra and was in judicial custody after police interrogation.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Bhupinder Singh, on September 10, granted bail to Ashish Kapoor, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety bond in the like amount.

While granting bail, ASJ Bhupinder Singh considered the submissions of counsel, material on record, CCTV footage, etc. and the fact that the accused is not required for investigation.

"Thus, in view of the aforesaid observations and discussions, the facts and circumstances that have been brought to the notice of the court in view of the documents/ CCTV footages, in particular that the accused is not required for the purpose of investigation any more, being permanent resident of Delhi and his clean antecedents, I find merits in the bail application and the same is accordingly allowed," ASJ Singh ordered on September 10.

While granting bail, the court noted that the police had sought five days' PC remand of the accused, out of which, only four days were allowed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class Central District. "However, the police produced him back before concerned within three days," the court noted.

The court observed that the grounds for which the PC remand was sought were not such that the accused, who is well settled in society, having a permanent residence and a business to look after, would not have cooperated with the police.

The court pointed out the lapses in the investigation and said, "Despite having been taken on PC remand, no sincere efforts were made to recover the mobile phone. No searches, as per law, were carried out. There is nothing on record that the accused did not cooperate in the investigations."

Advocates Deepak Sharma, Ravish Dedha, Rajan Oberoi, Somesh Oberoi appeared for Ashish Kapoor. It was submitted that, as per the police, the complainant came to the party in a very intoxicated state and was observed engaging in hugging various guests at the party and even bar tenders.

Advocate Deepak Sharma argued that the allegations against the accused Ashish Kapoor are false. This case has been filed for the sole purpose of extorting money. The complainant is a habitual of filing complaints. She had filed a complaint against her landlord at the Janakpuri Police Station this year.

On September 6, the court remanded actor Ashish Kapoor to 14 days of judicial custody after police interrogation.

He has been arrested in an alleged gang rape case. A case has been registered on the complaint of a woman who attended a party where the accused was also present.

Earlier, while opposing the police custody, advocate Deepak Sharma had argued that the alleged co-accused Kapil Gupta had already been granted anticipatory bail. Therefore, there is no requirement for the custody remand of Ashish Kapoor. Kapil Gupta is a Pilot in an airline and Ritu Gupta is a business woman.

Ashish Kapoor was arrested from Pune, Maharashtra on September 2. His application seeking interim protection from arrest had become infructuous after his arrest from Pune.

The complaint was invited at a party organised in the neighborhood of Ashish. She said that she met Ashish for the first time and his friends too. It is alleged that she was made to drink mixed with something and she lost her consciousness. Thereafter, she was dragged to the washroom and was allegedly gangraped.

FIR was registered on August 11, 2025, under a section related to rape, Gang rape, causing hurt, etc, on the Complaint filed by the victim.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)