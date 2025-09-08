Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentComic Con India 2025: Delhi Edition To Kick Off In December

Comic Con India 2025: Delhi Edition To Kick Off In December

Comic Con India, an annual festival celebrating pop culture, is set to return with its Delhi edition in December.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Comic Con India, an annual festival celebrating pop culture, is set to return with its Delhi edition in December.

Serving as a bridge between passion and profession, the gala also provides opportunities for emerging talents through panel sessions, workshops, meet-ups with industry professionals, and networking, a release said.

The interactive zones, cosplay contests, and fan exhibits give creators a chance to showcase their work, connect with audiences, and get real-time feedback, according to a press release.

The festival will commence on December 5 and conclude on December 7 in the national capital. It will take place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla. The tickets are available on District app.

"Delhi Comic Con has always been close to my heart because of the fans who make it what it is. Every year I see people walk in with months of work behind their costumes, artists proudly showing their first printed comics, and groups of friends who plan the entire weekend around this festival," Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said in the statement.

"There is a warmth and excitement in Delhi that makes you feel like you are part of one big family. For me, the most special part is watching someone’s eyes light up when they find a story, a character, or a community that feels like home. That is what Delhi Comic Con is all about, and I cannot wait to see it come alive again this December." The previous edition witnessed over 52,000 visitors and featured stand-up comedians like Ashish Solanki, Ravi Gupta, and Rohan Joshi, along with musical performances by artists such as singer Panther and rapper Fotty Seven. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Comic Con India
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Home Minister Resigns As 19 Killed In Deadliest Protest Since 2006, Protestor Alleges Govt ‘Killing Children’
Nepal HM Resigns After Deadliest Protest Since 2006, Protestor Alleges Govt ‘Killing Children’
World
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As ‘Gen Z’ March Turns Violent — VIDEOS
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Rises To 19, Curfew In Kathmandu, Army Deployed As Violence Erupts — VIDEOS
World
6 Dead As Palestinian Gunmen Fire At Jerusalem Bus Stop; Netanyahu Visits Spot, PM Modi Decries ‘Terrorist Attack’
6 Killed By Palestinian Gunmen At Jerusalem Bus Stop; Netanyahu Visits Spot, PM Modi Decries
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget