Comic Con India 2025: Delhi Edition To Kick Off In December

Comic Con India, an annual festival celebrating pop culture, is set to return with its Delhi edition in December.

Serving as a bridge between passion and profession, the gala also provides opportunities for emerging talents through panel sessions, workshops, meet-ups with industry professionals, and networking, a release said.

The interactive zones, cosplay contests, and fan exhibits give creators a chance to showcase their work, connect with audiences, and get real-time feedback, according to a press release.

The festival will commence on December 5 and conclude on December 7 in the national capital. It will take place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla. The tickets are available on District app.

"Delhi Comic Con has always been close to my heart because of the fans who make it what it is. Every year I see people walk in with months of work behind their costumes, artists proudly showing their first printed comics, and groups of friends who plan the entire weekend around this festival," Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said in the statement.

"There is a warmth and excitement in Delhi that makes you feel like you are part of one big family. For me, the most special part is watching someone’s eyes light up when they find a story, a character, or a community that feels like home. That is what Delhi Comic Con is all about, and I cannot wait to see it come alive again this December." The previous edition witnessed over 52,000 visitors and featured stand-up comedians like Ashish Solanki, Ravi Gupta, and Rohan Joshi, along with musical performances by artists such as singer Panther and rapper Fotty Seven.