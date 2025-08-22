Chiranjeevi Turns 70, Son Ram Charan Calls Him ‘The Best Father’

Actor Ram Charan gave a deeply emotional touch to his father Chiranjeevi’s milestone 70th birthday, as he hugged the “Mega Star” and reverently touched his feet during the celebrations.

Ram Charan’s Heartfelt Tribute to Chiranjeevi on His 70th Birthday

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a video from the birthday celebration where Chiranjeevi, whom he lovingly called his “hero,” could be seen cutting the cake. In a touching moment, the superstar fed Ram a piece of cake, after which the RRR actor bowed down, touched his father’s feet, and embraced him.

Ram Charan’s Emotional Note

In his caption, Ram expressed gratitude for everything he owes to his legendary father: “Today is not just your birthday NANA, it’s a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I’ve had, every value I carry, comes from you,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Praising Chiranjeevi’s ever-youthful energy, he added: “At 70, you are growing younger at heart and more inspiring than ever. I pray for your health, happiness, and countless beautiful years ahead. Thank you for being the best father anyone could ever wish for. Happy Birthday @chiranjeevikonidela.”

Chiranjeevi’s Iconic Legacy

Chiranjeevi remains one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema. He holds the record for the most “Industry Hits” in Telugu cinema, with eight films emerging as the top-grossers of their time — an achievement unmatched in the industry’s 100-year history.

Renowned as one of the finest dancers in Indian cinema, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024. The same year, he earned a Guinness World Record as the most prolific actor-dancer in Indian film history.

Upcoming Project

Last seen in Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh — a remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam — Chiranjeevi is now gearing up for his next big venture, Vishwambhara. The fantasy action film stars Chiranjeevi alongside Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles.