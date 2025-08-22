Chiranjeevi Stuns In A Larger-Than-Life Avatar In 'Vishwambara' Teaser

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentChiranjeevi Stuns In A Larger-Than-Life Avatar In 'Vishwambara' Teaser

To celebrate Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday, a teaser for "Vishwambhara" was released, showcasing a mystical world and his larger-than-life saviour role.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
On the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday, the makers of his much-awaited socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara unveiled a special “Birthday Glimpse,” giving fans a thrilling sneak peek into the cinematic spectacle that awaits them.

The teaser has already begun generating massive buzz, reaffirming the film’s position as one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

Vishwambhara Teaser: A Mystical World Comes Alive

Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara promises to take audiences on an epic journey through a world rooted in fantasy, mythology, and powerful human emotions. The glimpse begins with a conversation between a child and an elderly man about a destruction once brought upon the world due to selfishness.

Out of this devastation arises hope in the form of a saviour—Chiranjeevi—who makes a commanding entry in a majestic, larger-than-life avatar. His towering presence instantly sets the tone for what appears to be a gripping tale of good versus evil.

 

Stellar Cast and Technical Brilliance

The film brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, while actress Mouni Roy adds glamour with a special number. Music maestro MM Keeravani, supported by Bheems Ceciroleo, is composing the soundtrack, raising expectations for a soul-stirring score.

The film’s visuals are being crafted by renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu, while production designer AS Prakash is creating the grand sets needed for a story of such scale.

Expanding the Reach

Adding to the excitement, Abhishek Agarwal Arts has come on board to present Vishwambhara in Hindi, a move that will significantly enhance the film’s nationwide reach. With this development, the collaboration between Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts positions the film as a true pan-India spectacle.

Pan-India Release Plans

Vishwambhara is scheduled for a grand summer 2026 release across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its rich visuals, powerful storytelling, and the charisma of Megastar Chiranjeevi at its heart, the film is poised to become a landmark socio-fantasy entertainer for audiences across generations.

 

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara
