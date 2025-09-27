Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg’s Manager Reveals Truth About Singer’s Music Rights And Royalties

Zubeen Garg’s Manager Reveals Truth About Singer’s Music Rights And Royalties

Amid growing speculation, Zubeen Garg’s long-time manager Siddhartha Sharma breaks silence, revealing that most of the singer’s songs were owned by music labels, with minimal earnings for the artist.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Breaking his silence amid the speculation over the financial legacy of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, his long-time manager Siddhartha Sharma, on Friday, issued a detailed statement clarifying the ownership of the singer's vast catalogue and the earnings from his creative work.

In an open letter, Sharma said that contrary to public perception, the overwhelming majority of Garg's 38,000 recorded songs are contractually owned by various production houses and music companies.

The singer, he noted, was paid only one-time recording fees for most of these works, including his most popular hit songs.

"Almost all of Zubeen da's songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life. He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments. This can be verified with those companies directly," Sharma wrote.

Seeking to clear misconceptions, Sharma said that in 2021, the music maestro had taken steps to build ownership over some of his later works by establishing Zubeen Garg Music LLP, the only business entity he partnered in.

The venture released around 20 songs with a total investment of about Rs 10 lakh, of which the singer himself contributed Rs 6 lakh.

"The LLP has generated only a few thousand rupees monthly so far. The entire amount remains in the company account, with no withdrawals. Zubeen da owned 60 per cent of the firm, and I consider it my duty to ensure that his family rightfully inherits this stake," Sharma added.

He also stressed that royalties credited through the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) -- for Zubeen Garg's work as a composer and lyricist -- always went directly into the singer's personal account, and would now legally pass on to his wife Garima Garg.

The late singer's manager also firmly denied allegations that he had exploited Zubeen's trust or finances.

"These rumours are baseless and deeply hurtful. I have cooperated with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his death and will continue to do so," Sharma said.

Calling for restraint, he urged Zubeen's fans and the public not to be swayed by misinformation.

"This is a request from one human being to another. Let the investigation proceed without fear or prejudice. We owe it to Zubeen da's memory to pursue truth with dignity," he concluded.

The clarification comes amid intense speculation over the singer's assets following his untimely death in Singapore in the previous week.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Legacy Zubeen Royalties Zubeen Garg Manager IPRS Royalties Zubeen Garg LLP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
World
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Cricket
Asia Cup Super 4: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over In Nail-Biting Run Fest
Asia Cup Super 4: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over In Nail-Biting Run Fest
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget