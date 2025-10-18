Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Ties The Knot, Shares First Pictures From Nikaah

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, best known for her roles in Dangal and Secret Superstar, has tied the knot. The actress, who stepped away from the limelight in 2019 citing religious reasons, surprised fans on Friday evening by sharing serene glimpses from her intimate nikaah ceremony on Instagram.

A Glimpse Into Zaira’s Nikaah Ceremony

Zaira shared two beautiful pictures that captured the quiet elegance of the occasion. In one photo, she is seen signing her nikaah nama, the marriage contract, her hands adorned with delicate mehendi and a striking emerald ring. The shot captures the solemnity of the moment as she signs, officially beginning a new phase in her life.

The second picture shows Zaira and her husband standing under the night sky, gazing up at the moon. Draped in a red dupatta embroidered with golden threadwork, Zaira looks radiant next to her groom, who wore a cream sherwani. The moonlit moment emanated peace and spiritual warmth.

Keeping her caption short yet heartfelt, the actress wrote, “Qubool hai x3.”

The Actress Who Walked Away From Stardom

Zaira Wasim became a household name at just 16 with her performance in Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016), portraying young wrestler Geeta Phogat. The role won her a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it up with Secret Superstar (2017), another critically acclaimed performance that cemented her as one of Bollywood’s most promising young stars.

However, at the height of her fame, Zaira decided to quit the film industry. In a heartfelt 2019 statement, she wrote, “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan.”

She added that her profession “interfered with her relationship with religion”, leading her to step away for spiritual reasons.

A New Journey Rooted in Faith

Since her exit from films, Zaira has maintained a low profile, occasionally sharing reflections on faith and spirituality. Her wedding post marks her first major personal update in years, a moment that has drawn warmth and blessings from fans across the world.

For many, the actress’s decision to live life on her own terms, both when she left fame and now as she embarks on this new journey — continues to inspire admiration and respect.