Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s sister, Kenaa Dwivedi, has grabbed attention with a heartfelt Bhai Dooj message dedicated to her brother. Her touching note, posted on Instagram, has also sparked online discussion as fans interpreted it as a subtle dig at Chahal’s ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

In her emotional message, Kenaa praised her brother for his integrity and calm demeanor, writing, “You’re also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as ‘ma’am,’ who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, ‘Why don’t you say something?’ you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest.”

Kenaa continued by expressing her gratitude for Chahal’s influence in her life, adding, “People who know your heart, your character, and your soul feel that protective energy, that warmth and strength that makes everyone around you feel safe. Thank you for every teaching, every laugh, and every lesson you’ve given me. I know I’ll make mistakes along the way, but I also know you’ll be there to bring me back on track, just like you always do.”

Her note quickly went viral, with fans praising her emotional words and speculating whether it was a veiled response to Chahal’s ex-wife’s recent remarks.

Dhanashree Verma Opens Up About Her Marriage

Kenaa’s post comes shortly after Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s former wife, spoke openly about their relationship during her stint on the reality show Rise and Fall.

In conversation with actor Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree said, “It was love and arranged both. It started off as an arranged marriage. Basically, he wanted to get married without dating, and I wasn’t even planning for anything like that.”

She revealed that while Chahal was certain about the marriage, she took time to be convinced. “I got convinced due to the amount of love that was poured into the whole process. We did our Roka (engagement) in August, and then we got married in December. During that time, I travelled with him, and we stayed together. I started seeing subtle changes in his behaviour.”

Dhanashree added that despite those differences, she tried to make their relationship work. “Even though I saw him changing, I put my trust into him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances… But eventually, I got done with it. I tried to do everything I could from my side and give my hundred per cent. I’ll always be concerned for him; that much I can guarantee.”

A Silent Response or Sibling Support?

While Kenaa Dwivedi didn’t mention anyone directly, her post about “choosing silence when the world turns mean” has been widely interpreted as an indirect defense of her brother. Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has responded publicly to the post.