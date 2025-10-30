Yuvika Chaudhary On 3-Year IVF Ordeal: ‘It Was A Scam, My Confidence Was Zero’

Television couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s journey to parenthood was a long and emotional one. The duo, who welcomed their daughter Ekleen via IVF in 2024, went through years of struggle before finally holding their baby in their arms.

In a recent conversation with Hauterfly, Yuvika opened up about her three-year-long IVF journey, sharing that it was far from smooth. “I wanted kids the most, and it was because of the pressure that I faced and I shouldn’t have taken that. Prince was more relaxed,” she admitted.

‘I faced pressure to have kids’

The actress revealed that her ordeal began when she consulted a doctor whose advice not only cost her ₹2–2.5 lakh but also took a toll on her physically and emotionally. “She told me you can’t become a mother, and that I will need to take eggs from a donor as the quality of your eggs is not good. I was like what is this?” Yuvika recalled.

She added, “I was 38 at that time and thought ye kya ho gaya. I didn’t have any knowledge about it. The doctor had pulled my morale down that I started doubting myself. I started panicking and my confidence was zero.”

Wrong medical advice and financial loss

Describing the difficult process, Yuvika said, “It costed Rs 2-2.5 lakh in the first pick up with the wrong doctor. You get injections on your thighs and stomach every day, and during this time, you have to be calm mentally.”

The situation worsened when, just before a medical procedure, the doctor refused to take responsibility if things went wrong. “Finally, on the day of the pick up, they were about to give me anesthesia, and they said that we are not responsible if you don’t come in normal senses after this. Then Prince and I decided to leave it and the Rs 2.5 lakh was a waste,” she said.

Finding the right guidance

Yuvika shared that she was mentally drained and had even taken a break from work. But her hope was reignited when she met another doctor who guided her correctly and restored her faith in the process. “IVF is a scam. There are so many centres. People don’t know where to go,” she remarked.

After several setbacks and four pick-ups, Yuvika finally conceived and welcomed her daughter. Looking back, she credited the second doctor for giving her the confidence to keep going — and ultimately, for helping her become a mother.