'Only Aloo-Pyaaz Should Go Under The Knife': Yami Gautam’s Hilarious Take On Cosmetic Surgery

At a recent event hosted by skincare giant Olay in Mumbai, actor Yami Gautam addressed a subject many celebrities are often tight-lipped about: cosmetic surgery. When asked if she had ever considered going under the knife, Yami responded with her signature wit and candour.

Her light-hearted reply quickly struck a chord with both media and fans. “Under the knife sirf aloo, pyaaz ko hona chahiye,” she joked, prompting laughter from the audience. The actor’s humorous yet honest approach brought refreshing transparency to an otherwise sensitive topic.

“To Each Their Own” – Yami’s Take on Cosmetic Choices in Showbiz

When it was pointed out that several celebrities opt for surgical enhancements, Yami emphasized that she’s not here to judge anyone’s choices. “I'm no one to preach anyone, I'm no one to give anyone an advice,” she said, adding that what matters most is personal happiness.

She continued, “To my fans or to anyone who has been remotely following my work or my journey, they would associate me with anything that is real, flawed, just being myself. That would be my personal message.”

“Jisko jo khushi de, jisko jo accha lage… Aap khush rahenge, you'll always look nice,” Yami added, advocating for self-acceptance and inner contentment.

Yami Recalls Being Asked to Get a Nose Job

This isn’t the first time Yami has spoken about industry pressures. In an interview with IndianExpress.com in 2023, she revealed being advised to get a nose job early in her career.

“I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them). What is people’s obsession with others' faces?!” she had said.

While acknowledging that surgery is a personal choice, Yami pointed out the harm in unsolicited suggestions. “I feel it is not right… it shouldn’t be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.’ I don’t agree with all those things,” she added.

What’s Next for Yami Gautam?

Yami was last seen in the Netflix comedy Dhoom Dhaam, alongside Pratik Gandhi. Her next project is a courtroom drama with Emraan Hashmi, inspired by the historic Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case of 1985. Yami will portray Shah Bano, while Emraan will take on the role inspired by her estranged husband.

The film is part of filmmaker Suparn S Varma’s courtroom trilogy, following the critically acclaimed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee.