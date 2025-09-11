Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Only Aloo-Pyaaz Should Go Under The Knife': Yami Gautam’s Hilarious Take On Cosmetic Surgery

'Only Aloo-Pyaaz Should Go Under The Knife': Yami Gautam’s Hilarious Take On Cosmetic Surgery

Actor Yami Gautam jokes about cosmetic surgery, saying only onions and potatoes should go under the knife. She promotes real beauty and recalls being advised to get a nose job.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At a recent event hosted by skincare giant Olay in Mumbai, actor Yami Gautam addressed a subject many celebrities are often tight-lipped about: cosmetic surgery. When asked if she had ever considered going under the knife, Yami responded with her signature wit and candour.

Her light-hearted reply quickly struck a chord with both media and fans. “Under the knife sirf aloo, pyaaz ko hona chahiye,” she joked, prompting laughter from the audience. The actor’s humorous yet honest approach brought refreshing transparency to an otherwise sensitive topic.

“To Each Their Own” – Yami’s Take on Cosmetic Choices in Showbiz

When it was pointed out that several celebrities opt for surgical enhancements, Yami emphasized that she’s not here to judge anyone’s choices. “I'm no one to preach anyone, I'm no one to give anyone an advice,” she said, adding that what matters most is personal happiness.

She continued, “To my fans or to anyone who has been remotely following my work or my journey, they would associate me with anything that is real, flawed, just being myself. That would be my personal message.”

“Jisko jo khushi de, jisko jo accha lage… Aap khush rahenge, you'll always look nice,” Yami added, advocating for self-acceptance and inner contentment.

Yami Recalls Being Asked to Get a Nose Job

This isn’t the first time Yami has spoken about industry pressures. In an interview with IndianExpress.com in 2023, she revealed being advised to get a nose job early in her career.

“I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them). What is people’s obsession with others' faces?!” she had said.

While acknowledging that surgery is a personal choice, Yami pointed out the harm in unsolicited suggestions. “I feel it is not right… it shouldn’t be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.’ I don’t agree with all those things,” she added.

What’s Next for Yami Gautam?

Yami was last seen in the Netflix comedy Dhoom Dhaam, alongside Pratik Gandhi. Her next project is a courtroom drama with Emraan Hashmi, inspired by the historic Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case of 1985. Yami will portray Shah Bano, while Emraan will take on the role inspired by her estranged husband.

The film is part of filmmaker Suparn S Varma’s courtroom trilogy, following the critically acclaimed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yami Gautam Yami Gautam Cosmetic Surgery Yami Gautam Nose Job Emraan Hashmi Yami Gautam Movie Dhoom Dhaam Netflix
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Celebrities
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget