Who Was Rehman Dakait? Akshaye Khanna’s Character Inspired By Lyari’s Most Feared Gangster

Ranveer Singh headlines Dhurandhar, but it is Akshaye Khanna who has emerged as the unexpected show-stealer. The actor’s portrayal of Rehman Baloch—also known as Rehman Dakait—one of the key antagonists, has earned widespread appreciation. However, his chilling performance has also rekindled discussions about the real-life figure, with many insisting that the actual Rehman was far more brutal than depicted.

Akshaye Khanna’s compelling turn in Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar blends fact with fiction to retell India’s covert operations targeting terror networks in Pakistan. The narrative unfolds in Karachi’s Lyari region, notorious for gang warfare in the late 2000s. Akshaye plays Rehman, who dominates Lyari alongside his cousin and second-in-command Uzair Baloch, portrayed by Danish Pandor.

Ranveer Singh essays the role of Hamza, an undercover operative who infiltrates Rehman’s circle, aiming to expose their ISI-backed dealings while systematically dismantling their criminal stronghold.

Who was the real Rehman Dakait?

Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, remembered locally as Rehman Dakait, was a dreaded gang lord who ruled Lyari through intimidation and mass violence. Born in 1975, he ventured into the drug trade before his teenage years. Reports suggest that by 13, he was involved in his first violent attack.

One of the most disturbing accounts, reported by Express Tribune, claims that at 19, Rehman strangled his own mother and hung her body from a ceiling fan. A moment resembling this incident finds its way into Dhurandhar, though adapted for cinematic effect.

After joining Haji Laloo’s gang, he assumed leadership following Laloo’s arrest in 2001. With Uzair and another ally, Baba Ladla, Rehman turned Lyari into a fear-fuelled empire. A Daily Guardian report even alleged that, under Rehman’s order, his men once kicked around severed heads of rivals as an intimidation tactic.

His reign ended in 2009 when he was killed in a shootout with Karachi Police at the age of 34. Uzair later took charge of the organisation.

Dhurandhar’s performance at the box office

Besides Ranveer and Akshaye, the thriller stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Although the film has drawn a mixed critical response, strong word-of-mouth has boosted its commercial run, with Dhurandhar collecting ₹152 crore gross across its opening weekend worldwide.