Who Is Nandini Kashyap? All About Rudra Actress Arrested In Guwahati Hit-and-Run Case

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap, best known for her lead role in the recent hit film Rudra, has been arrested in Guwahati for her alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old youth.

Nandini Kashyap hit-and-run case

According to Guwahati Police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Dakkhingaon area, when an SUV, allegedly driven by the actress, collided with a two-wheeler. The victim, Samiul Haque, was gravely injured in the accident and rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He was later shifted to Apollo Hospital for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah confirmed Kashyap’s arrest. “We have produced her in the court and sought five days of police remand. We are waiting for the court order now,” he said.

Borah also revealed that the actress was initially not named in the FIR, but was later summoned for questioning. “The earlier sections were bailable. However, with the victim dying, we added non-bailable sections in the case and arrested her,” he stated.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the moment of impact, clearly showing a speeding SUV hitting the victim’s vehicle. Eyewitnesses alleged that the actress did not stop to help but fled the scene instead. Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic Institute, was working part-time with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and was returning home after repairing streetlights when the accident happened. His friends reportedly followed the SUV to an apartment complex in Kahilipara, where they confronted the actress.

Further investigation revealed that Kashyap’s vehicle had multiple prior traffic violations for overspeeding, with several challans issued across different districts. “Kashyap's vehicle was penalised several times for speeding and many challans were issued in different districts,” DCP Borah added.

A forensic team has conducted a preliminary survey of the damaged vehicles, and a detailed report is expected within a week.

Who is Nandini Kashyap?

Nandini Kashyap, who also goes by the name Nikita, has been part of Assam’s regional entertainment landscape since 2018. She gained major attention this year after playing the lead role of Surabhi in director Roopak Gogoi’s Rudra, a film that turned into a major box office success.

Beyond the silver screen, Nandini is also active on social media with a considerable following—boasting over 52,500 followers on Instagram. According to her Facebook profile, she has worked as an actor, model, dancer, and anchor over the past few years.

Born and raised in Guwahati, she studied at Faculty Higher Secondary School, Amingaon, before pursuing higher education at the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) in Khanapara. She graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree.

Her entry into films came through Janaknandini in 2022, where she played the lead role. Interestingly, the project was a family affair—directed by her mother Kunjalata Gogoi Das and produced by both her parents, Kunjalata and Rinku Das. The film also featured actors like Gunjan Bhardwaj, Nrityacharjya Jatin Goswami, Arun Nath, Madhurima Choudhary, Ranjeev Lal Baruah, and Rupam Baruh.

Her big break arrived in June 2025 with Rudra, where she starred opposite Ravi Sharma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Arrchita Agarwaal. Written and directed by Roopak Gogoi, the film opened to strong box office numbers and quickly propelled Nandini to regional stardom.