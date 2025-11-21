Vivek Oberoi Reacts To ₹1200-Crore Net Worth Buzz: ‘I Already Have Enough For Generations’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVivek Oberoi Reacts To ₹1200-Crore Net Worth Buzz: ‘I Already Have Enough For Generations’

Vivek Oberoi opened up about reports claiming his net worth is around ₹1200 crore, saying the figure holds little importance to him. He revealed he became financially independent at 15 and earned his first crore as a teen.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor–entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, currently seen in Mastiii 4, has offered rare insight into his personal journey, his many business ventures and the widespread rumours surrounding his alleged ₹1200-crore net worth.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vivek said the numbers floating around don’t hold much significance for him, as he already feels blessed with enough to secure his family “for many generations.”

Vivek Oberoi on becoming financially independent

The actor revealed that he began standing on his own feet remarkably early—becoming financially independent at 15 and earning his first ₹1 crore by the time he was 16–17. He clarified that the amount wasn’t cash in hand but gains from stock market trading.

Vivek also spoke about his family’s history, sharing that they once owned sprawling mansions and palaces before Partition but lost everything and had to start over. That legacy, he said, shaped his belief in building wealth independently.

Launching his first venture at 19

While studying in college, Vivek immersed himself in understanding markets and business models. At 19, he launched his first company and managed to raise ₹12 crore, despite contributing only ₹20–25 lakh himself. His guiding principle, he shared, was always prioritising investors—ensuring everyone walked away with profits.

A portfolio of thriving companies

Today, Vivek helms multiple ventures across varied industries, including FinTech, EdTech, a roadside assistance service, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand and an infrastructure consultancy. Even during film shoots, he puts in 16-hour workdays, devoting every spare moment to his businesses.

Life in Dubai and NRI impact

After relocating to Dubai with his family, Vivek said he gained a deeper understanding of the significant economic influence of NRIs. According to him, they send home around 136 billion dollars each year—almost half of India’s trade reserves. Over the past decade, he has also helped raise nearly 40 million dollars from the US and UK for charitable causes in India.

On the buzz about his ₹1200-crore net worth

Addressing the speculation about his wealth, Vivek said he doesn’t attach much value to these figures. For him, life’s essentials—“a home and a car you love”—matter more. He added, “God has given me enough that many generations of mine can be taken care of.”

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
Vivek Oberoi
