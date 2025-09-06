Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVikram Bhatt’s Mother Varsha Bhatt Dies At 85 After Long Illness

Vikram Bhatt’s Mother Varsha Bhatt Dies At 85 After Long Illness

Veteran filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away at 85 due to multiple organ failure. The wife of cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, she was a quiet pillar behind Vikram’s journey

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Director-producer Vikram Bhatt’s mother, Varsha Bhatt passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday. She was said to be suffering from prolonged illness, and had been unwell for sometime.

She reportedly suffered multiple organ failure. She was also the wife of cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. Her cremation will be held at the Versova crematorium at 2:00 pm on Saturday with family members in presence. Her demise was confirmed by the director’s team.

Her son Vikram joined the industry at the age of 14, when he assisted director Mukul Anand in the latter’s debut film, ‘Kanoon Kya Karega’. He also directed ‘Ghulam’ starring Aamir Khan. The film was declared a hit, as it raked in INR 242 million.

In 2008, he came back with the horror genre and he delivered three films that were successful at the box office; these include ‘1920’, ‘Shaapit’ and ‘Haunted – 3D’. In 2010, Vikram introduced stereoscopic 3D for the first time in India with his film ‘Haunted – 3D’ the film was released in May 2011 and it then set the record of the highest grossing Hindi horror film of all time, making INR 270 million at the box office.

Vikram’s daughter Krishna has become part of movies as a director. In fact, when Vikram made her debut in movies with Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, many believed that he was related to them but there is no blood relation between them.

Varsha Bhatt, though away from the limelight, remained a strong pillar behind the scenes for Vikram’s family.

Vikram was in fact gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past'. He had earlier spoken about his style of horror. Vikram is known for his expertise in the horror genre, and has directed several hit horror franchise films, such as 'Raaz', '1920', and 'Haunted'.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikram Bhatt Varsha Bhatt Vikram Bhatt Mother Death Pravin Bhatt Wife Bollywood Obituary Vikram Bhatt Family
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Cities
Thief Disguised As Priest Steals 'Kalash,' Valuables Worth Rs 1.5 Crore From Jain Event At Red Fort: On Cam
Thief Disguised As Priest Steals 'Kalash,' Valuables Worth Rs 1.5 Crore From Jain Event At Red Fort: On Cam
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget