Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Sethupathi At 48: From Cult Classics To Blockbusters, Net Worth & Upcoming Films

Vijay Sethupathi At 48: From Cult Classics To Blockbusters, Net Worth & Upcoming Films

Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 48th birthday on January 16, 2026. Explore his journey, hit films, net worth, awards, and upcoming projects like Gandhi Talks and Kaattan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor and film producer Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 48th birthday on January 16, 2026, marking another milestone in a career defined by versatility, risk-taking, and deeply memorable performances. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most respected faces in Indian cinema, Sethupathi’s story continues to resonate with audiences across languages and regions.

From Tamil Nadu Roots to Big-Screen Dreams

Born in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, Vijay Sethupathi spent his early years moving to Chennai with his family. His path to cinema was far from smooth. An early audition for the film Nammavar in 1994 did not work out, forcing him to explore other avenues. For a significant period, Sethupathi worked as an accountant in Dubai, a phase that grounded him before he returned to India to chase his passion for acting. His perseverance finally paid off with Thenmerku Paruvakkaatru (2010), a film that marked his breakthrough and introduced audiences to a powerful new talent.

A Filmography Filled with Cult Classics

Over the years, Vijay Sethupathi has built an enviable body of work, earning acclaim for both lead and supporting roles. Films such as Sundarapandian, Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Vanmam, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Rummy, and Sethupathi showcased his ability to slip seamlessly into complex characters. His reputation for choosing unconventional scripts has been a defining factor in his success. In 2023, he expanded his reach nationwide with a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, cementing his pan-India appeal.

Earnings, Recognition, and Industry Standing

According to Koimoi (2024), Vijay Sethupathi commands a fee of approximately ₹15 crore per film. His remuneration for Jawan reportedly stood at ₹21 crore, contributing to an estimated net worth of ₹140 crore. Beyond financial success, he has earned numerous accolades, including Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards, Edison Awards (India), and recognition at the 7th Vijay Awards.

What Lies Ahead in 2026

The year 2026 promises to be significant for Sethupathi. He will appear in the Hindi silent film Gandhi Talks, set for release on January 30, which explores the contrast between Gandhi as a symbol on currency notes and the deeper ideals he represented. Additionally, he is slated to headline the Disney+ Hotstar web series Kaattan, further strengthening his presence in the digital space.

From a small-town upbringing to becoming a national cinema icon, Vijay Sethupathi’s journey remains a powerful example of resilience and artistic integrity. As he turns 48, his evolving legacy continues to inspire both aspiring actors and devoted fans.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Sethupathi Films Gandhi Talks Film Vijay Sethupathi Age Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Budget
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | This Budget Could Finally Tip The Scale Between Old And New Tax Regimes
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | Old Vs New Tax Regime: Will The Confusion Finally End?
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget