Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVeteran Actor Kalyan Chatterjee Passes Away At 81

Veteran Actor Kalyan Chatterjee Passes Away At 81

Veteran actor Kalyan Chatterjee has died at 81 after being treated for typhoid and age-related ailments.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee died late on Sunday night (December 7) at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital in West Bengal. He was 81.
According to PTI, the acclaimed performer had been receiving treatment for typhoid along with other age-related health complications before he passed away.

A Prolific Career Across Generations

Kalyan Chatterjee made his screen debut in the 1968 film Apanjan, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that spanned more than five decades. Over the years, he appeared in over 400 films, becoming one of the most recognizable supporting actors in Bengali cinema.

Known for his ability to effortlessly embody the everyday Bengali man, Chatterjee brought sincerity and emotional depth to every role he played. His filmography includes standout performances in Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, Baishe Srabon, and several other celebrated works.

He also collaborated with some of the industry’s most respected filmmakers, including the legendary Satyajit Ray, appearing in Ray’s 1970 film Pratidwandi.

Beyond Bengali Cinema

Chatterjee’s talent wasn’t confined to Bengali films alone. He made his presence felt in Hindi cinema as well, notably appearing in Sujoy Ghosh’s acclaimed thriller Kahaani, which helped introduce him to a wider national audience.

Directors like Tapan Sinha and Arabinda Mukhopadhyay frequently cast him in their films, recognizing his unique ability to elevate supporting characters with nuance and authenticity.

In a statement, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum described the late actor as "one of our most valued members," adding that the film fraternity was deeply shocked by his loss.

Film Fraternity And Fans Pay Homage

Since news of his passing emerged, colleagues, co-stars, and fans have been sharing heartfelt tributes across social media and other platforms. Many remembered him for his natural, grounded performances that allowed viewers to emotionally connect with the characters he portrayed.

Some of his other notable works include Paar, Sagina, The Waiting City, Chittagong, Sona Dadu, Tansener Tanpura (web series), Hatey Roilo Pistol, Notun Diner Alo, Tista Parer Kainya, Sparshaa, Phire Phire Chai, The Waltz, Private Practice, Postmaster, Kono Ek Robibar, and Ektu Bhalobasar Janno.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kalyan Chatterjee Kalyan Chatterjee Death Bengali Actor Dies Kalyan Chatterjee Passes Away
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget