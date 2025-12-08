Veteran Actor Kalyan Chatterjee Passes Away At 81

Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee died late on Sunday night (December 7) at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital in West Bengal. He was 81.

According to PTI, the acclaimed performer had been receiving treatment for typhoid along with other age-related health complications before he passed away.

A Prolific Career Across Generations

Kalyan Chatterjee made his screen debut in the 1968 film Apanjan, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that spanned more than five decades. Over the years, he appeared in over 400 films, becoming one of the most recognizable supporting actors in Bengali cinema.

Known for his ability to effortlessly embody the everyday Bengali man, Chatterjee brought sincerity and emotional depth to every role he played. His filmography includes standout performances in Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, Baishe Srabon, and several other celebrated works.

He also collaborated with some of the industry’s most respected filmmakers, including the legendary Satyajit Ray, appearing in Ray’s 1970 film Pratidwandi.

Beyond Bengali Cinema

Chatterjee’s talent wasn’t confined to Bengali films alone. He made his presence felt in Hindi cinema as well, notably appearing in Sujoy Ghosh’s acclaimed thriller Kahaani, which helped introduce him to a wider national audience.

Directors like Tapan Sinha and Arabinda Mukhopadhyay frequently cast him in their films, recognizing his unique ability to elevate supporting characters with nuance and authenticity.

In a statement, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum described the late actor as "one of our most valued members," adding that the film fraternity was deeply shocked by his loss.

Film Fraternity And Fans Pay Homage

Since news of his passing emerged, colleagues, co-stars, and fans have been sharing heartfelt tributes across social media and other platforms. Many remembered him for his natural, grounded performances that allowed viewers to emotionally connect with the characters he portrayed.

Some of his other notable works include Paar, Sagina, The Waiting City, Chittagong, Sona Dadu, Tansener Tanpura (web series), Hatey Roilo Pistol, Notun Diner Alo, Tista Parer Kainya, Sparshaa, Phire Phire Chai, The Waltz, Private Practice, Postmaster, Kono Ek Robibar, and Ektu Bhalobasar Janno.