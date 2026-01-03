Tara Sutaria Revealed As Rebecca In Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to expand its dark and layered universe with the reveal of Tara Sutaria’s first look as Rebecca. Following the striking introductions of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as Ganga, the makers have now unveiled another crucial character who adds both allure and danger to the narrative.

Rebecca is introduced as a character who is at once elegant, desirable, and deeply enigmatic. The newly released poster positions her as someone who carries authority effortlessly, balancing fragility with power in a world driven by violence and survival.

Tara Sutaria Steps Into a Gritty, Volatile Role

The first-look poster presents Rebecca as a woman who commands attention while navigating chaos with lethal ease. Draped in elegance yet holding a weapon with confidence, the character appears beautifully fractured — a mix of vulnerability and ruthlessness. Unlike the polished and graceful roles Tara Sutaria is widely associated with, Toxic marks a sharp departure, placing her in a raw, unpredictable environment.

This role is expected to dismantle her ‘pretty girl’ image, allowing her to explore a more dangerous and emotionally layered persona. Rebecca’s instinct for survival and control makes her a key player in the film’s intense narrative.

Geetu Mohandas on Directing Tara Sutaria

Director Geetu Mohandas shared a deeply personal insight into working with Tara Sutaria and shaping Rebecca’s character. She said, “I’ve always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined. I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be.”

She further added, “She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing.”

Reflecting on Tara’s final performance, Geetu said, “When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking which is born from an inner understanding she carried all along. She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too.”

A Global Vision Backed by a Powerhouse Team

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned across multiple Indian languages, highlighting its international ambition.

The film brings together an exceptional technical crew, including cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. The action sequences are mounted on a massive scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry alongside Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.