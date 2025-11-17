Tabu On Reuniting With Akshay Kumar After 25 Years For Bhooth Bangla: ‘We Hadn’t Met...'

Bhooth Bangla is gearing up to deliver a spooky yet laughter-filled ride as it dives into the haunted-house genre with a comic twist. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, the film brings back a beloved combination of stars known for their impeccable timing in the comedy space.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, the film is slated to hit theatres in April 2026.

A Big-Screen Reunion 14 Years in the Making

One of the biggest highlights of Bhooth Bangla is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after more than a decade. The duo has delivered several iconic hits, including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan. Their return has already set high expectations among fans eagerly waiting for their signature magic.

This collaboration alone has become a major talking point as audiences gear up for nostalgia mixed with fresh humour.

A Promising Creative Team Behind the Film

The film brings together an impressive writing team.

Story: Akash A. Kaushik

Screenplay: Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, Priyadarshan

Dialogues: Rohan Shankar

With names known for delivering crowd-pleasing entertainers, Bhooth Bangla is expected to offer a strong mix of situational comedy, witty dialogues and family-friendly scares.

Plot Details Under Wraps —But Buzz Is Already High

While the makers have kept the storyline guarded, the genre mix of horror and comedy—paired with this powerhouse cast—has already generated huge anticipation. With Akshay Kumar’s comic flair, Rajpal Yadav’s beloved humour, and Paresh Rawal’s unmatched timing, audiences are expecting a rollercoaster of chaos inside a supposedly haunted house.

The collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Priyadarshan further assures a polished, mass-appeal entertainer.