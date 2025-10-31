Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSweta Keswani Says Priyanka Chopra ‘Only Helps Herself’, Praises Mindy Kaling For Supporting South Asians

Sweta Keswani Says Priyanka Chopra ‘Only Helps Herself’, Praises Mindy Kaling For Supporting South Asians

Actor Sweta Keswani compared Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling, saying Priyanka “isn’t helping other South Asians” and is “all about herself,” while praising Mindy for uplifting women of colour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Sweta Keswani, who has been building her career in the US for over a decade, recently spoke candidly about South Asian representation in Hollywood, and her remarks on global star Priyanka Chopra have sparked discussion.

In an interview with India Today, Sweta acknowledged Priyanka’s success but argued that she hasn’t done much to uplift other South Asian artists in the industry. Drawing a comparison with actor, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling, Sweta said she finds Mindy’s efforts more community-oriented.

“I think it's incredible what she's (Priyanka) accomplished, there's no two ways about that. But she's not Mindy Kaling. She's not helping other South Asians. She’s only helping herself to be very honest. She's all about herself,” Sweta stated. “What Mindy Kaling does is amazing because she's actually writing, producing and helping other South Asians to break through in the business, which is so hard as it is for women of colour."

‘There Are Cliques Everywhere’

The actor also reflected on the sense of exclusivity that persists even among South Asians in the global entertainment industry. “I feel that there are cliques just like everywhere. So certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they'll be cliques. Unfortunately, I'm not in any South Asian cliques,” she added.

Sweta, who gained fame in India with television hits like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, has since established herself in the US with appearances in The Blacklist, Roar, New Amsterdam, As They Made Us, and The Beanie Bubble. She will next be seen in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Priyanka Chopra Continues Her Global Rise

Priyanka Chopra began her Hollywood journey with the hit television series Quantico, before moving on to films such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again.

Her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel marked her arrival as a global lead star, and she is now set to appear in Heads of State. Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel Season 2, SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated GlobeTrotter alongside Mahesh Babu, and Netflix’s The Bluff, in which she will play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate opposite Karl Urban.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
QUANTICO Citadel Priyanka Chopra Mindy Kaling The Bluff SS Rajamouli Globetrotter Sweta Keswani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Dularchand Case: Jan Suraj Worker Shot Dead In Mokama, Video Of Attack Goes Viral
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minister Sanjeev Goin’s Car Attacked In Sonbhadra, Attackers Flee After Collision
Unity Day: PM Modi Highlights Cultural, Linguistic And Social Pillars Strengthening India’s Integrity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget