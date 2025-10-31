Actor Sweta Keswani, who has been building her career in the US for over a decade, recently spoke candidly about South Asian representation in Hollywood, and her remarks on global star Priyanka Chopra have sparked discussion.

In an interview with India Today, Sweta acknowledged Priyanka’s success but argued that she hasn’t done much to uplift other South Asian artists in the industry. Drawing a comparison with actor, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling, Sweta said she finds Mindy’s efforts more community-oriented.

“I think it's incredible what she's (Priyanka) accomplished, there's no two ways about that. But she's not Mindy Kaling. She's not helping other South Asians. She’s only helping herself to be very honest. She's all about herself,” Sweta stated. “What Mindy Kaling does is amazing because she's actually writing, producing and helping other South Asians to break through in the business, which is so hard as it is for women of colour."

‘There Are Cliques Everywhere’

The actor also reflected on the sense of exclusivity that persists even among South Asians in the global entertainment industry. “I feel that there are cliques just like everywhere. So certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they'll be cliques. Unfortunately, I'm not in any South Asian cliques,” she added.

Sweta, who gained fame in India with television hits like Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, has since established herself in the US with appearances in The Blacklist, Roar, New Amsterdam, As They Made Us, and The Beanie Bubble. She will next be seen in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Priyanka Chopra Continues Her Global Rise

Priyanka Chopra began her Hollywood journey with the hit television series Quantico, before moving on to films such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again.

Her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel marked her arrival as a global lead star, and she is now set to appear in Heads of State. Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel Season 2, SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated GlobeTrotter alongside Mahesh Babu, and Netflix’s The Bluff, in which she will play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate opposite Karl Urban.